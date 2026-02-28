International
Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Iran — Defense Minister
Israel Launches 'Preemptive Strike' Against Iran — Defense Minister
Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.
"'As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe," the Israeli authorities add.
Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Iran — Defense Minister

06:39 GMT 28.02.2026
An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the "Blue Flag" multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert
Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.
"'As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe," the Israeli authorities add.
