Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Iran — Defense Minister

Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.

2026-02-28T06:39+0000

"'As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe," the Israeli authorities add.

