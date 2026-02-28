https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/russian-army-liberate-neskuchnoye-in-kharkov-region--1123711303.html
Russian Army Liberate Neskuchnoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region," the defense ministry said in a statement.
Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region," the defense ministry said in a statement.
Units of the Vostok battlegroup
continued to advance their positions and liberated the settlement of Gorky in the Zaporozhye region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 400 soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 330 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Vostok battlegroup
and up to 220 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down Ukraine's Flamingo missile, 10 HIMARS projectiles, some 315 Ukrainian drones