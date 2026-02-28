International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/russian-army-liberate-neskuchnoye-in-kharkov-region--1123711303.html
Russian Army Liberate Neskuchnoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Army Liberate Neskuchnoye in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-02-28T10:19+0000
2026-02-28T10:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117941791_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9d35a0340dc6adaf6c6c68bb396729.jpg
"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region," the defense ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-takes-liberate-krasnoznamenka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123701895.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117941791_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6305f241b5aaea2b95f01b6eb25d38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup

Russian Army Liberate Neskuchnoye in Kharkov Region

10:19 GMT 28.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire from T-72B tank in the Avdeyevka sector
Russian servicemen fire from T-72B tank in the Avdeyevka sector - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, February 28 (Sputnik) - Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region," the defense ministry said in a statement.
Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance their positions and liberated the settlement of Gorky in the Zaporozhye region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 400 soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 330 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Vostok battlegroup and up to 220 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down Ukraine's Flamingo missile, 10 HIMARS projectiles, some 315 Ukrainian drones
Russian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 09:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала