Russian Army Liberate Neskuchnoye in Kharkov Region

Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

russia's special operation in ukraine

"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov region," the defense ministry said in a statement.

