Strait of Hormuz Closure: Expert Outlines Three Scenarios for Oil Markets
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Expert Outlines Three Scenarios for Oil Markets
Sputnik International
There are ways the oil markets may react to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanese energy policy researcher Marc Ayoub tells Sputnik
If there are no major disruptions in the flow of oil and in oil production, things could go down the same way they did during the attack on Iran last year, with the price of oil increasing to about $80 per barrelIf the strait gets closed, thus severing the flow of oil and LNG, that would cause a major increase in the oil price, up to $100 per barrelIf the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is accompanied by attacks on oil production facilities in the Gulf, however, oil price could shoot up all the way to $130 per barrelThe problem, Ayoub explains, is that it is difficult for the Gulf states to quickly find alternative routes to ship their oil, which would make a disruption of oil flow and a surge in oil price almost inevitable if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down.
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Expert Outlines Three Scenarios for Oil Markets

19:10 GMT 28.02.2026
There are ways the oil markets may react to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanese energy policy researcher Marc Ayoub tells Sputnik
If there are no major disruptions in the flow of oil and in oil production, things could go down the same way they did during the attack on Iran last year, with the price of oil increasing to about $80 per barrel
If the strait gets closed, thus severing the flow of oil and LNG, that would cause a major increase in the oil price, up to $100 per barrel
If the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is accompanied by attacks on oil production facilities in the Gulf, however, oil price could shoot up all the way to $130 per barrel
Analysis
Closing the Strait of Hormuz Spells Doom for Energy Markets – Expert
18:52 GMT
The problem, Ayoub explains, is that it is difficult for the Gulf states to quickly find alternative routes to ship their oil, which would make a disruption of oil flow and a surge in oil price almost inevitable if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down.
