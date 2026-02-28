https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/strait-of-hormuz-closure-expert-outlines-three-scenarios-for-oil-markets-1123720619.html

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Expert Outlines Three Scenarios for Oil Markets

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Expert Outlines Three Scenarios for Oil Markets

Sputnik International

There are ways the oil markets may react to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanese energy policy researcher Marc Ayoub tells Sputnik

2026-02-28T19:10+0000

2026-02-28T19:10+0000

2026-02-28T19:10+0000

analysis

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

oil trade

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106846/60/1068466093_0:168:3808:2310_1920x0_80_0_0_62c01b483b13c1ec0f6b4dfebd83db70.jpg

If there are no major disruptions in the flow of oil and in oil production, things could go down the same way they did during the attack on Iran last year, with the price of oil increasing to about $80 per barrelIf the strait gets closed, thus severing the flow of oil and LNG, that would cause a major increase in the oil price, up to $100 per barrelIf the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is accompanied by attacks on oil production facilities in the Gulf, however, oil price could shoot up all the way to $130 per barrelThe problem, Ayoub explains, is that it is difficult for the Gulf states to quickly find alternative routes to ship their oil, which would make a disruption of oil flow and a surge in oil price almost inevitable if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/closing-the-strait-of-hormuz-spells-doom-for-energy-markets-expert-1123720182.html

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strait of hormuz closure