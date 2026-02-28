https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/us-launches-major-combat-operations-in-iran---trump-1123708874.html

The United States has launched major combat operations in Iran short time ago, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"A short time ago, the United States military begun major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said, claiming that Iran posed a direct threat to the US, its troops and military bases abroad.The Iranian leadership will soon understand that they can not challenge the United States military, Trump said.Trump also called on Iran's security forces to lay day their arms or be killed.Trump said that he expects change of power in Iran after the US military operation, and called on Iranian people to take over their government.The US president is monitoring strikes on Iran from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, CNN reported, citing the White House.The United States has taken every effort to minimize risks for its armed forces in the Middle East amid the operation against Iran, but casualties in war may still happen, Trump said.The United States will ensure that militias allegedly loyal to Iran can no longer destabilize the Middle East, Trump said.The United States has warned Iran not to resume their nuclear program, but Tehran has rejected all offers, Trump said.Trump added that the US will destroy Iran's missiles and missile industry as well as the Iranian Navy.

