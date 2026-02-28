US Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran - Trump
09:08 GMT 28.02.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 28.02.2026)
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump in the video address posted on Truth Social
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald Trump
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched major combat operations in Iran short time ago, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
"A short time ago, the United States military begun major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said, claiming that Iran posed a direct threat to the US, its troops and military bases abroad.
The Iranian leadership will soon understand that they can not challenge the United States military, Trump said.
"This regime will soon learn that no one challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces," Trump said in the video address posted on Truth Social, adding that the US military operation will be dangerous as bombs will fall everywhere.
Trump also called on Iran's security forces to lay day their arms or be killed.
Trump said that he expects change of power in Iran after the US military operation, and called on Iranian people to take over their government.
"When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take, this will be probably your only chance for generations," Trump said in the video address posted on Truth Social.
The US president is monitoring strikes on Iran from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, CNN reported, citing the White House.
The United States has taken every effort to minimize risks for its armed forces in the Middle East amid the operation against Iran, but casualties in war may still happen, Trump said.
"My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to US personnel in the region ... the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties that often happens in war," Trump said in the video address posted on Truth Social.
The United States will ensure that militias allegedly loyal to Iran can no longer destabilize the Middle East, Trump said.
"We are going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world," Trump said in the video address posted on Truth Social.
The United States has warned Iran not to resume their nuclear program, but Tehran has rejected all offers, Trump said.
"After that attack we warned them never to resume their militia's pursuit of nuclear weapons, we sought repeatedly to make a deal, ... but Iran refused ... they rejected every opportunity," Trump said, adding that Iran has attempted to revive its nuclear program and is developing long-range missiles capable of reaching Europe, and potentially the United States.
Trump added that the US will destroy Iran's missiles and missile industry as well as the Iranian Navy.