US Largest Source of Chaos for Int'l Nuclear Order – China's Defense Ministry
Washington's irresponsible arms control actions have made the United States the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Friday.
US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of the moratorium and tried to hide it. The United States' actions in the area of ​​arms control, including withdrawal from treaties and retreat from its commitments, have made it "the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order and global strategic stability," Xiaogang said.
US Largest Source of Chaos for Int'l Nuclear Order – China's Defense Ministry

10:31 GMT 28.02.2026
An aerial view of the Pentagon as seen from an airplane, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2005, over Arlington, Va.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Washington's irresponsible arms control actions have made the United States the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Friday.
US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of the moratorium and tried to hide it.
The United States' actions in the area of ​​arms control, including withdrawal from treaties and retreat from its commitments, have made it "the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order and global strategic stability," Xiaogang said.
