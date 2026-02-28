https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/us-largest-source-of-chaos-for-intl-nuclear-order--chinas-defense-ministry-1123711679.html
US Largest Source of Chaos for Int'l Nuclear Order – China's Defense Ministry
US Largest Source of Chaos for Int'l Nuclear Order – China's Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Washington's irresponsible arms control actions have made the United States the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Friday.
2026-02-28T10:31+0000
2026-02-28T10:31+0000
2026-02-28T10:31+0000
world
china
chinese defense ministry
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120850884_0:273:3156:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2cb7a12504d89f6141b95ad10d9c5ca.jpg
US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of the moratorium and tried to hide it. The United States' actions in the area of arms control, including withdrawal from treaties and retreat from its commitments, have made it "the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order and global strategic stability," Xiaogang said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/us-launches-major-combat-operations-in-iran---trump-1123708874.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120850884_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3250c9aaeb159749cd631a6bacacfd4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, china, chinese defense ministry, nuclear weapon, uncertainty, chaos
us, china, chinese defense ministry, nuclear weapon, uncertainty, chaos
US Largest Source of Chaos for Int'l Nuclear Order – China's Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Washington's irresponsible arms control actions have made the United States the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Friday.
US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of the moratorium and tried to hide it.
The United States' actions in the area of arms control, including withdrawal from treaties and retreat from its commitments, have made it "the main source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order and global strategic stability," Xiaogang said.