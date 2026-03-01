https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/forget-oil-natural-gas-prices-are-about-to-go-through-the-roof-if-hormuz-isnt-reopened-soon-1123729183.html

Forget Oil: Natural Gas Prices Are About to Go Through the Roof If Hormuz Isn’t Reopened Soon

Forget Oil: Natural Gas Prices Are About to Go Through the Roof If Hormuz Isn’t Reopened Soon

Sputnik International

“Gas prices may rise, because approximately 20% of the world’s LNG transits through the Strait of Hormuz, including all of Qatar’s production,” Igor Yushkov, a top Russian energy expert, told Sputnik, commenting on the Persian Gulf crisis.

2026-03-01T17:43+0000

2026-03-01T17:43+0000

2026-03-01T17:43+0000

analysis

igor yushkov

business

qatar

strait of hormuz

china

liquefied natural gas (lng)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092527755_0:82:2917:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_54fc667f84bedbde43b4b50e1ea706ae.jpg

“Qatar is one of the largest producers of LNG in the world, second only to Australia and the US. If there’s a shortage of LNG on the global market…the exchange price could easily exceed $1k or even 1.5k. We’ve seen similar prices in Europe even without such a shortage. So the price could skyrocket.”According to Yushkov, “everything will depend on how long the tension in the Strait of Hormuz lasts,” including not only Iran’s readiness to reopen it, but gas producers’ willingness to resume transit.“In any case, we will see higher shipping costs, higher insurance costs for ships,” with the situation “further exacerbated” by the fact that the Northern Hemisphere is still in the heating season, with Europe’s underground gas storage facilities being gradually depleted.Message to ChinaThe current crisis is also “a major wake-up call for China,” with the US demonstrating its readiness to flout international law, Yushkov says.“China is being shown that anything coming from the south is unsafe. Passage through the Strait of Hormuz may be interrupted today as part of the current conflict, but tomorrow the Americans could close it off to Qatari LNG supplies to the Chinese market.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/hormuz-strait-irans-strategic-trump-card-for-forcing-enemies-to-the-negotiating-table-1123726499.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html

qatar

strait of hormuz

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how could persian gulf crisis affect natural gas prices, will persian gulf crisis affect natural gas