Iran's IRGC Says It Launched 4 Ballistic Missiles at US Aircraft Carrier

Tehran launched four ballistic missile strikes on the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107796/63/1077966328_0:121:2000:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_8109dd61a0ec43f15c3a58f786d163b9.jpg
"The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was attacked with four ballistic missiles," the IRGC statement released by Iran's state broadcaster read. Tehran's retaliatory strikes against the US and Israel have entered a "new phase," the IRGC said.The USS Abraham Lincoln is one of two US aircraft carriers deployed to the region in recent weeks and the only one operating relatively close to Iranian shores. The 1,092-foot vessel serves as the flagship of a nine-ship carrier strike group that includes more than 60 aircraft and approximately 7,600 personnel, according to the US Naval Institute.The 37-year-old carrier is currently operating in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman. Its air wing consists primarily of F/A-18 multi-role fighter jets and fifth-generation F-35C stealth fighters.The US and Israel launched a series of strikes on Saturday against targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military targets in the Middle East.
