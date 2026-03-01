https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/iran-confirms-death-of-chief-of-general-staff-defense-minister---reports-1123722737.html

Iran Confirms Death of Chief of General Staff, Defense Minister - Reports

Iran Confirms Death of Chief of General Staff, Defense Minister - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran confirmed the death of Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, the IRNA state new agency reported on Sunday.

2026-03-01T07:51+0000

2026-03-01T07:51+0000

2026-03-01T07:51+0000

world

israel

tehran

middle east

iranian armed forces

general staff

mohammad pakpour

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123722580_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_ba821a6ed50717e10332c039ce597901.jpg

The news agency published a list of four names, which mentioned the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, as well as Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour and Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths were reported earlier.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-wont-stop-until-us-feels-the-pain-expert-1123720503.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran confirmed the death of chief of the general staff of the iranian armed forces abdolrahim mousavi and defense minister aziz nasirzadeh, chief of general staff