Iran Confirms Death of Chief of General Staff, Defense Minister - Reports
Iran Confirms Death of Chief of General Staff, Defense Minister - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran confirmed the death of Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, the IRNA state new agency reported on Sunday.
The news agency published a list of four names, which mentioned the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, as well as Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour and Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths were reported earlier.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attacks.
Iran Confirms Death of Chief of General Staff, Defense Minister - Reports

07:51 GMT 01.03.2026
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran confirmed the death of Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, the IRNA state new agency reported on Sunday.
The news agency published a list of four names, which mentioned the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, as well as Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour and Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths were reported earlier.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attacks.
