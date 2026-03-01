https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/iranian-state-television-confirms-death-of-countrys-supreme-leader-ali-khamenei-1123721366.html
Iranian State Television Confirms Death of Country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Iranian State Television Confirms Death of Country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Sputnik International
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in attacks by Israel and the United States, Iranian state television confirmed.
2026-03-01T03:34+0000
2026-03-01T03:34+0000
2026-03-01T03:53+0000
world
ayatollah ali khamenei
middle east
iran
israel
guardian council
irna
donald trump
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082632122_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_062c24caf9babb624f437a439b3b635e.jpg
Previously, Israeli media and US President Donald Trump claimed that Khamenei had been killed. At the time of his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the longest-serving state leader in the Middle East. He became the country's supreme leader in 1989 after serving as the president of Iran from 1981 to 1989.Iran's president, head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will assume the duties of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said."The president, head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will assume the duties of Supreme Leader during the vacant period," state-run agency IRNA quoted Mokhber as saying.The United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Saturday against targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-will-withstand-us-israeli-regime-change-attempt-expert-1123720294.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082632122_138:0:2361:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_46550059aa484f5db42ce99e765141e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
khamenei dead, khamenei killed, us killed iran's leader, iran leader dead, us-iran war, israel-iran war, israel killed khamenei
khamenei dead, khamenei killed, us killed iran's leader, iran leader dead, us-iran war, israel-iran war, israel killed khamenei
Iranian State Television Confirms Death of Country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
03:34 GMT 01.03.2026 (Updated: 03:53 GMT 01.03.2026)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in attacks by Israel and the United States, Iranian state television confirmed.
Previously, Israeli media and US President Donald Trump claimed that Khamenei had been killed.
At the time of his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the longest-serving state leader in the Middle East. He became the country's supreme leader in 1989 after serving as the president of Iran from 1981 to 1989.
Iran's president, head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will assume the duties of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said.
"The president, head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will assume the duties of Supreme Leader during the vacant period," state-run agency IRNA quoted Mokhber as saying.
The United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Saturday against targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military targets in the Middle East.