IRGC Announces 'Most Brutal Offensive' in History of Iranian Armed Forces

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the armed forces) announced the beginning of "the most brutal offensive operation in the history of the country's armed forces" after confirming the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in attacks by Israel and the United States, Iranian state television reported earlier. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, he was killed in his office on Saturday morning. On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.

