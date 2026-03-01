https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irgc-announces-most-brutal-offensive-in-history-of-iranian-armed-forces-1123721795.html
IRGC Announces 'Most Brutal Offensive' in History of Iranian Armed Forces
03:44 GMT 01.03.2026 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 01.03.2026)
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the armed forces) announced the beginning of "the most brutal offensive operation in the history of the country's armed forces" after confirming the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei was killed in attacks by Israel and the United States, Iranian state television reported earlier. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, he was killed in his office on Saturday morning.
"In a few moments, the most brutal offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Israel and American terrorist bases will begin," Iran's state broadcaster quoted the IRGC as saying.
On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.