US 'Lulled Iran to Sleep' Using Nuclear Talks as Cover for Joint Strike – Scott Ritter
The diplomacy was never real—it was a ruse to create a false sense of security and enable Israel to strike, Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
"This is a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran. The goal has always been regime change... Iran is backed into a corner and will fight to destroy those aligned against them."On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
"This is a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran. The goal has always been regime change... Iran is backed into a corner and will fight to destroy those aligned against them."
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets
, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.