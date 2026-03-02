https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/how-americas-war-on-terror-shaped-irans-mosaic-defense-doctrine-1123739364.html

How America’s ‘War on Terror’ Shaped Iran’s Mosaic Defense Doctrine

How America’s ‘War on Terror’ Shaped Iran’s Mosaic Defense Doctrine

Sputnik International

“Mosaic defense is a long-standing Iranian strategy, adopted in the 2000s amid the US occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq and the onset of the first crisis around Iran’s nuclear program,” says veteran Russian military observer Yury Lyamin.

2026-03-02T14:50+0000

2026-03-02T14:50+0000

2026-03-02T14:51+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

iraq

afghanistan

iran

us

war on terror

aggression

strategy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120358720_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eeac312d7537aa3d8a89e2bbb5b558df.jpg

“Iran understood that, given US superiority in air power, intelligence and other areas, there was a risk of most or all of the senior command being killed,” Lyamin, a senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies & Technologies, explained.Mosaic Defense is rooted in “delegating maximum authority to provincial commands, bases and other levels, and providing them the ability to conduct combat operations autonomously.”The current escalation in the region is the first time Mosaic Defense has been tested in action, since it was “created specifically for the event of a full-scale war with the United States,” Lyamin noted.Mosaic Defense does come with some “risks,” according to Lyamin, including potential “delays” in ceasefire agreements with neighboring Gulf countries, a “greater likelihood of errors in targeting,” etc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/mosaic-defense-irans-strategic-insurance-policy-against-enemy-decapitation-attacks-1123736115.html

iraq

afghanistan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is iran's mosaic defense strategy, when was mosaic defense created