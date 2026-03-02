International
Mosaic Defense: Iran’s Strategic Insurance Policy Against Enemy Decapitation Attacks
Mosaic Defense: Iran's Strategic Insurance Policy Against Enemy Decapitation Attacks
"It's clear that Iran's military and political leadership assumed that some of them would be killed in a first strike. Therefore, plans were developed in advance, and necessary resources allocated, to ensure that waves of missile attacks by the IRGC and the Iranian Army would be as effective as possible."
Mosaic Defense was the "only way" Iran could conceive of waging a sustained conflict against a conventionally superior adversary, Korotchenko stressed.Its main advantage – which proved its worth after Saturday's surprise US-Israeli aggression, was "the ability to continue armed resistance even after Iran's top leaders were killed and air defenses weakened by US and Israeli strikes."If the current intensity of Iranian strikes continues, "the situation for its adversaries will become, to put it mildly, uncomfortable, and in some cases, perhaps even critical," the analyst stressed."The main question now is the resilience of Iran's air defenses," and its ability to withstand US and Israeli air attacks.
iran
israel
Mosaic Defense: Iran’s Strategic Insurance Policy Against Enemy Decapitation Attacks

11:48 GMT 02.03.2026
Mosaic Defense “is a system of decentralized command and control of the armed forces, and the launching of strikes against predetermined targets according to predetermined plans,” prolific Russian military observer Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
“It’s clear that Iran’s military and political leadership assumed that some of them would be killed in a first strike. Therefore, plans were developed in advance, and necessary resources allocated, to ensure that waves of missile attacks by the IRGC and the Iranian Army would be as effective as possible.”
Mosaic Defense was the “only way” Iran could conceive of waging a sustained conflict against a conventionally superior adversary, Korotchenko stressed.
Its main advantage – which proved its worth after Saturday’s surprise US-Israeli aggression, was “the ability to continue armed resistance even after Iran’s top leaders were killed and air defenses weakened by US and Israeli strikes.”
If the current intensity of Iranian strikes continues, “the situation for its adversaries will become, to put it mildly, uncomfortable, and in some cases, perhaps even critical,” the analyst stressed.
“Iran has clearly abandoned any red lines for those countries with US facilities or joint economic projects on their territory,” Korotchenko noted. Having targeted military facilities, it will now “methodically strike Gulf countries’ infrastructure to pressure them to use diplomacy to deter the US from further escalation.”
“The main question now is the resilience of Iran’s air defenses,” and its ability to withstand US and Israeli air attacks.
“We’re currently in a critical phase of events. We’ll see what the next 5-7 days hold in store; they’ll reveal possible future directions. For now, Iran’s domestic political situation remains stable, and most importantly, this decentralized control model is showing its advantages, something neither Trump nor Netanyahu likely expected,” Korotchenko summed up.
