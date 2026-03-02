International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/israeli-army-announces-beginning-of-strikes-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1123731446.html
Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Israeli army has announced the beginning of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
2026-03-02T03:56+0000
2026-03-02T04:21+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
baalbek
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120708071_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5b485b589fedf66e798474371cc78a96.jpg
Earlier, the army reported air raid sirens sounding in several areas of northern Israel after having detected projectiles fired from Lebanon. "In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets," the army announced.The launch of missiles from Lebanon into Israel is an irresponsible act that threatens the security of the republic, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.The Israeli army is urging residents of approximately 50 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their settlements for their own safety, according to a statement published on Arabic-language social media platforms X and Telegram."For your safety, leave your homes immediately and stay at least 1,000 meters away from villages and in open spaces. Anyone near Hezbollah members, their installations, and military equipment is putting their lives in danger," the statement says.The warning lists the names of approximately 50 settlements and neighborhoods in major cities, such as Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south and Baalbek in the east.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-doesnt-have-enough-missile-interceptors-for-sustained-war-against-iran-heres-why-1123726946.html
lebanon
israel
baalbek
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120708071_95:0:1916:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_010da49ae55a0ef94eaee820b332b1e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah-israel war, israel bombs lebanon, israel-lebanon war, israel bombs hezbollah, hezbollah joins iranian strikes
hezbollah-israel war, israel bombs lebanon, israel-lebanon war, israel bombs hezbollah, hezbollah joins iranian strikes

Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

03:56 GMT 02.03.2026 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 02.03.2026)
© Photo : Israeli Army via APIn this photo provided by the Israeli army, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
In this photo provided by the Israeli army, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
© Photo : Israeli Army via AP
Subscribe
The Israeli army has announced the beginning of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Earlier, the army reported air raid sirens sounding in several areas of northern Israel after having detected projectiles fired from Lebanon.
"In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets," the army announced.
The launch of missiles from Lebanon into Israel is an irresponsible act that threatens the security of the republic, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.
"Regardless of who initiated it, the launch of missiles from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and dubious act that threatens Lebanon's security and integrity and gives Israel a pretext to continue its attacks on the country. We will not allow the country to be drawn into new adventures and will take all necessary measures to stop those responsible and protect Lebanese citizens," Salam said on X.
The Israeli army is urging residents of approximately 50 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their settlements for their own safety, according to a statement published on Arabic-language social media platforms X and Telegram.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
Analysis
US Doesn’t Have Enough Missile Interceptors For Sustained War Against Iran: Here’s Why
Yesterday, 13:19 GMT
"For your safety, leave your homes immediately and stay at least 1,000 meters away from villages and in open spaces. Anyone near Hezbollah members, their installations, and military equipment is putting their lives in danger," the statement says.
The warning lists the names of approximately 50 settlements and neighborhoods in major cities, such as Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south and Baalbek in the east.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала