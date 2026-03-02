https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/israeli-army-announces-beginning-of-strikes-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1123731446.html

Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

The Israeli army has announced the beginning of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Earlier, the army reported air raid sirens sounding in several areas of northern Israel after having detected projectiles fired from Lebanon. "In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets," the army announced.The launch of missiles from Lebanon into Israel is an irresponsible act that threatens the security of the republic, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.The Israeli army is urging residents of approximately 50 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their settlements for their own safety, according to a statement published on Arabic-language social media platforms X and Telegram."For your safety, leave your homes immediately and stay at least 1,000 meters away from villages and in open spaces. Anyone near Hezbollah members, their installations, and military equipment is putting their lives in danger," the statement says.The warning lists the names of approximately 50 settlements and neighborhoods in major cities, such as Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south and Baalbek in the east.

