https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/israeli-army-announces-beginning-of-strikes-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1123731446.html
Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Israeli army has announced the beginning of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
2026-03-02T03:56+0000
2026-03-02T03:56+0000
2026-03-02T04:21+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
baalbek
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120708071_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5b485b589fedf66e798474371cc78a96.jpg
Earlier, the army reported air raid sirens sounding in several areas of northern Israel after having detected projectiles fired from Lebanon. "In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets," the army announced.The launch of missiles from Lebanon into Israel is an irresponsible act that threatens the security of the republic, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.The Israeli army is urging residents of approximately 50 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their settlements for their own safety, according to a statement published on Arabic-language social media platforms X and Telegram."For your safety, leave your homes immediately and stay at least 1,000 meters away from villages and in open spaces. Anyone near Hezbollah members, their installations, and military equipment is putting their lives in danger," the statement says.The warning lists the names of approximately 50 settlements and neighborhoods in major cities, such as Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south and Baalbek in the east.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-doesnt-have-enough-missile-interceptors-for-sustained-war-against-iran-heres-why-1123726946.html
lebanon
israel
baalbek
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120708071_95:0:1916:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_010da49ae55a0ef94eaee820b332b1e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah-israel war, israel bombs lebanon, israel-lebanon war, israel bombs hezbollah, hezbollah joins iranian strikes
hezbollah-israel war, israel bombs lebanon, israel-lebanon war, israel bombs hezbollah, hezbollah joins iranian strikes
Israeli Army Announces Beginning of Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
03:56 GMT 02.03.2026 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 02.03.2026)
The Israeli army has announced the beginning of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Earlier, the army reported air raid sirens sounding in several areas of northern Israel after having detected projectiles fired from Lebanon.
"In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets," the army announced.
The launch of missiles from Lebanon into Israel is an irresponsible act that threatens the security of the republic, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.
"Regardless of who initiated it, the launch of missiles from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and dubious act that threatens Lebanon's security and integrity and gives Israel a pretext to continue its attacks on the country. We will not allow the country to be drawn into new adventures and will take all necessary measures to stop those responsible and protect Lebanese citizens," Salam said on X.
The Israeli army is urging residents of approximately 50 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their settlements for their own safety, according to a statement published on Arabic-language social media platforms X and Telegram.
"For your safety, leave your homes immediately and stay at least 1,000 meters away from villages and in open spaces. Anyone near Hezbollah members, their installations, and military equipment is putting their lives in danger," the statement says.
The warning lists the names of approximately 50 settlements and neighborhoods in major cities, such as Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south and Baalbek in the east.