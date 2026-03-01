https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-doesnt-have-enough-missile-interceptors-for-sustained-war-against-iran-heres-why-1123726946.html

US Doesn’t Have Enough Missile Interceptors For Sustained War Against Iran: Here’s Why

“The primary problem the US and its proxies in the region have is America’s own global overreach,” prolific geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik, commenting on reporting by Bloomberg that US missile interceptor stocks could run low “within days” if sustained Iranian retaliatory strikes continue.

Washington “is attempting to wage multiple wars and proxy wars of aggression spanning the globe from Latin America to Ukraine in Europe, Iran and Yemen in the Middle East while also building up forces for a confrontation with China in the Asia-Pacific,” the former Marine explained. “They simply do not have enough munitions to go around.”After the June 2025 attacks, “the US clearly opted to pause the operations, use asymmetric methods to further cripple Iran economically, destabilize it politically, and undermine it militarily while shifting existing stockpiles of weapons and munitions from America’s many bases around the globe to launch another round of hostilities.”Who pays for it all? “American taxpayers,” according to Berletic.

