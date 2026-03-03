https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/germanys-merz-to-hold-talks-with-trump-at-white-house-on-tuesday-1123744967.html
Germany's Merz to Hold Talks With Trump at White House on Tuesday
Germany's Merz to Hold Talks With Trump at White House on Tuesday
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to arrive in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump amid the military escalation in the Middle East.
2026-03-03T06:39+0000
2026-03-03T06:39+0000
2026-03-03T06:39+0000
world
friedrich merz
donald trump
germany
european union (eu)
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/06/1122916553_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4695ad3d4b066d3092649da4f3b422.jpg
The agenda of the visit includes talks in the first half of the day in the Oval Office, which will be followed by a joint lunch. Merz and Trump will discuss bilateral cooperation, economic and security issues, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine and the Middle East. During the meeting, Merz is also expected to present Trump with a unified position within the European Union on the recently announced 15% in US import tariffs applied on all countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-4-1123744495.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/06/1122916553_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_763ce2a0c6f20e1d67caab12394c2d71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
german chancellor friedrich merz is set to arrive in washington, dc, on tuesday, where he will hold talks with us president donald trump amid the military escalation in the middle east.
german chancellor friedrich merz is set to arrive in washington, dc, on tuesday, where he will hold talks with us president donald trump amid the military escalation in the middle east.
Germany's Merz to Hold Talks With Trump at White House on Tuesday
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to arrive in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump amid the military escalation in the Middle East.
The agenda of the visit includes talks in the first half of the day in the Oval Office, which will be followed by a joint lunch. Merz and Trump will discuss bilateral cooperation, economic and security issues, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.
During the meeting, Merz is also expected to present Trump with a unified position within the European Union on the recently announced 15% in US import tariffs applied on all countries.