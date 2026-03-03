https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/germanys-merz-to-hold-talks-with-trump-at-white-house-on-tuesday-1123744967.html

Germany's Merz to Hold Talks With Trump at White House on Tuesday

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to arrive in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump amid the military escalation in the Middle East.

The agenda of the visit includes talks in the first half of the day in the Oval Office, which will be followed by a joint lunch. Merz and Trump will discuss bilateral cooperation, economic and security issues, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine and the Middle East. During the meeting, Merz is also expected to present Trump with a unified position within the European Union on the recently announced 15% in US import tariffs applied on all countries.

