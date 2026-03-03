LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 4

EU Sidelined Again, Now in Middle East Conflict - Reports

The European Union has been pushed aside when it comes to the Middle East conflict, and negotiations between the EU, the United States and Israel on the current situation seem impossible, a mediareported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed EU diplomat.

"We should have, in normal times, been talking to the American administration. We should have had an adult conversation with the Israelis. None of that seems to be possible … The EU finds itself limited to a side role," the diplomat told the media.

At the same time, the EU is sharing information about what is happening and monitoring the situation, he added.

The EU acknowledges that it was not prepared for the conflict in the Middle East and is now forced to watch it unfold as a spectator, the report said.

"This is something the US and Israel have been gearing up for against their arch nemesis Iran. The EU was not prepared in the run-up to it… We now sit there like spectators because we are not an active player in this war," the diplomat said.

The unpleasant truth is that the EU does not have enough leverage in the region to take any meaningful action, the report added.