LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 4
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 4
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 4

05:18 GMT 03.03.2026 (Updated: 05:32 GMT 03.03.2026)
Being updated
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:14 GMT 03.03.2026
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Releases Footage of Drone Strike on US Victoria Base in Baghdad
08:11 GMT 03.03.2026
Tehran Calls Destroying Iranian Civilian Infrastructure by US, Israel Blatant War Crime
The destruction of Iranian civilian infrastructure by the United States and Israel constitutes a blatant war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.
"The deliberate targeting and destruction of civilian infrastructure, medical facilities, schools, and media institutions by the #UnitedStates and #Israel, with the aim of paralyzing civilian life, constitute blatant war crime and crimes against humanity," Baghaei wrote on X.
07:59 GMT 03.03.2026
Israeli Leadership Instructs Military to Take Up Additional Positions in Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday ordered the military to advance and take additional strategic positions in southern Lebanon.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have ordered the Israel Defense Forces to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks [by the forces of Lebanese movement Hezbollah] on Israeli border communities," Katz said in a statement.
07:52 GMT 03.03.2026
EU Sidelined Again, Now in Middle East Conflict - Reports
The European Union has been pushed aside when it comes to the Middle East conflict, and negotiations between the EU, the United States and Israel on the current situation seem impossible, a mediareported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed EU diplomat.
"We should have, in normal times, been talking to the American administration. We should have had an adult conversation with the Israelis. None of that seems to be possible … The EU finds itself limited to a side role," the diplomat told the media.
At the same time, the EU is sharing information about what is happening and monitoring the situation, he added.
The EU acknowledges that it was not prepared for the conflict in the Middle East and is now forced to watch it unfold as a spectator, the report said.
"This is something the US and Israel have been gearing up for against their arch nemesis Iran. The EU was not prepared in the run-up to it… We now sit there like spectators because we are not an active player in this war," the diplomat said.
The unpleasant truth is that the EU does not have enough leverage in the region to take any meaningful action, the report added.
07:46 GMT 03.03.2026
Series of Explosions Take Place Near Cities of Isfahan, Shiraz in Iran - Reports
A series of explosions occurred near the cities of Isfahan and Shiraz in Iran, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported that the United States and Israel had resumed airstrikes against Tehran after a brief halt.
07:42 GMT 03.03.2026
US Operation Against Iran 'Not Meeting Standards of Int'l Law' - Belgian Foreign Minister
The US's operation against Iran "does not meet standards of international law," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Tuesday.
"It must be recognized that the method of conducting the operation does not meet its [international law's] standards," Prevot told RTBF TV channel.
07:40 GMT 03.03.2026
Oil Storage Facility in Oman's Port of Duqm Damaged After UAV Attack - Reports
An oil storage facility in the Omani port of Duqm was damaged after a UAV attack, the state-run ONA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a security source.
There are no casualties, the damage to the storage is under control, the news agency added.
07:40 GMT 03.03.2026
Lebanese Army Withdrawing Forces From Border With Israel - Reports
The Lebanese army has pulled some units from frontline positions along the border with Israel near the municipality of Ayta ash-Shaab, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.
It is also withdrawing troops from the outposts in the municipalities of Al-Qaouzah, Debel, Ramiyah, Ain Ebel and Rmaych toward the military base in the village of Aaitit, the newspaper Al-Akhbar reported.
07:40 GMT 03.03.2026
China Calls for Ensuring Safety of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
China calls on all parties to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent a negative impact on the global economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
Bloomberg news agency has reported, citing sources, that the heads of gas companies say that the Chinese authorities have asked Iranian officials not to take actions that could disrupt the supply of energy resources to the country through the Strait of Hormuz.
"China calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, avoid escalation of tensions, ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent further negative impact on the global economy," Mao told reporters.
07:36 GMT 03.03.2026
Kazakhstan Ready to Offer Platform for Talks on Iran, No Requests Yet - Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan is ready to offer a platform for negotiations on Iran, but there have been no relevant appeals yet, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said on Tuesday.
"We have already provided platforms, in particular for Iran. As you know, a platform was provided in Almaty earlier, which made a big contribution to solving this issue … Therefore, we have such experience and we will carefully study it if you apply … As of today, there have been no such appeals," Bakayev said at a briefing.
07:32 GMT 03.03.2026
China Respects Iran's Right to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy - Foreign Ministry
China stands for resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and respects the legitimate right of Iran to peaceful uses of atomic energy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"China has consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations, and respects Iran's legitimate right to peaceful uses of atomic energy," Mao Ning told reporters.
07:32 GMT 03.03.2026
UK Should Have Helped US in Mideast, But US No Longer Needs London's Support - Trump
The UK should have helped the US in the situation in the Middle East, but Washington no longer needs London's support, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
"It’s not going to matter, but [Starmer] should have helped… he should have," Trump told The Sun, adding that the US is "a very dominant power over and above everybody," and is "doing very well."
07:11 GMT 03.03.2026
IDF Says Took Up Positions in Southern Lebanon as Part of Enhanced Forward Defense Posture
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had taken up several control positions on the Lebanese side of the border as part of the reinforcement of forward defenses on the northern front.
"IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are positioned at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense posture. The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
07:04 GMT 03.03.2026
Drone Attacks Iranian Kurdish Opposition Camp in Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
A drone attacked an Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
On Monday, Kurdish Iranian opposition groups said that their bases in Iraqi Kurdistan had been subjected to drone attacks.
07:04 GMT 03.03.2026
Funeral Procession Held for Minab Schoolgirls Killed in US-Israeli Attacks
07:03 GMT 03.03.2026
Gold Price Up More Than 1% Amid Uncertainty Over Middle East Conflict - Trading Data
The price of gold is rising significantly amid uncertainty surrounding the duration and scale of the conflict in the Middle East, trading data showed on Tuesday.
As of this morning, April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were up $62.30, or 1.17%, at $5,373.9 per troy ounce, while May silver futures rose 1.32% to $90.025 per troy ounce.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
07:02 GMT 03.03.2026
US Embassy in Kuwait Says Temporarily Suspending Operations Due to Tensions in Middle East
The US Embassy in Kuwait said on Tuesday that it was suspending operations until further notice due to tensions in the Middle East.
"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have canceled all regular and emergency consular appointments. We will communicate when the embassy returns to normal operations," the embassy wrote on X.
07:01 GMT 03.03.2026
Election of Iran's New Supreme Leader Will Not Take Much Time - Assembly of Experts
The election of Iran's new supreme leader will not take much time, Ali Moalemi, a member of the Assembly of Leadership Experts responsible for the supreme leader's election, said on Tuesday.
"The election of a new supreme leader will not take long," Moalemi said.
07:00 GMT 03.03.2026
Conflict in Middle East Unlikely to Disrupt Taiwan's Energy Security - Economy Minister
The conflict in the Middle East will not threaten Taiwan's energy security in the near future, Taiwan's Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin said on Tuesday.
"March natural gas supplies are secured. Even if the conflict stretches into April, there are contingency plans, and there will definitely be no electricity shortages from a shortage of natural gas," Kung was quoted as saying by Taiwan's Central News Agency.
The country's parliament held a special session earlier on Tuesday to discuss energy security amid the current situation in the Middle East, according to the report. Some lawmakers voiced concerns, noting that Qatar supplies 25% of Taiwan's natural gas and that energy resources are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, the news agency said.
The Economy Ministry will convene special meetings starting Tuesday to monitor the development of the situation in the region, Kung said. Backup non-gas power units stand ready and can be used immediately in case of unforeseen interruptions of gas supplies, he added.
When asked about potential electricity price hikes or restarting coal plants in the country, Kung said that prices needed special committee review first, and coal would be a last resort.
07:00 GMT 03.03.2026
US Base in Erbil Subjected to New Wave of Attacks From Iran - Reports
Iranian drones attacked a US military base in Erbil in Iraq, Lebanese TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Asharq News broadcaster reported, citing a source in the Iraqi security forces, that US air defense systems had shot down a drone near Erbil International Airport, where US troops are stationed
