https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/lavrov-says-no-evidence-of-iran-producing-nuclear-weapons-1123746844.html

Lavrov Says No Evidence of Iran Producing Nuclear Weapons

Lavrov Says No Evidence of Iran Producing Nuclear Weapons

Sputnik International

No one has yet seen evidence of Iran developing nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-03T09:50+0000

2026-03-03T09:50+0000

2026-03-03T10:36+0000

world

israel

sergey lavrov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

brunei

iran

us

nuclear weapons

east

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123355529_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f38d4162e0106ae347092093ddaea7fa.jpg

The minister called the US-Israeli aggression against Iran a war and called for an immediate cessation hostilities, adding that he does not expect any sanctions against the US and Israel for the attack on Iran. Sergey Lavrov said that he had discussed "very complex and worsening" issues in international politics that are impacting every country with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Brunei Darussalam Erywan Yusof."Yesterday, in an informal atmosphere, we began discussing current, very complex and worsening problems in international politics – problems that are affecting all countries without exception, including, in many cases, countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia," Lavrov said.Lavrov said that he believes that US's actions will not be limited to Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.Dialogue between Russia and the United States at different levels and in different formats continues, Lavrov said, adding that there is a need for comprehensive bilateral dialogue about how they see world and what role assign to everyone else in it.It is unrealistic to demand that Iran, the only one in the whole world, renounce the right to enrich uranium, Lavrov said."It is probably not very realistic to say that Iran should be the only one in the world to give up this right, which belongs to all other states," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Brunei Darusalam Erywan Yusof.Russia is open to dialogue with the United States and Israel on the situation in the Middle East, and the Russian side has never interrupted this dialogue, Sergey Lavrov said.There is no clarity about what exactly the US is pursuing in Iran, the minister added.Russia has questions about the grounds used by the United States to explain the start of its operation against Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East."Maybe [US Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff spoke out unsuccessfully, but if that was the reason for the aggression, it raises many questions," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Brunei Darusalam Erywan Yusof.The war unleashed against Iran may stimulate movement in favor of the creation of nuclear weapons not only by Tehran, but also by its neighbors, Lavrov said.There is a growing risk that the problem of nuclear nonproliferation will begin to spiral out of control, the minister said, noting that Russia will continue to advocate for the compliance with principles of nuclear arms non-proliferation.Russia will try to use its ties with Iran to prevent strikes on Gulf states, Lavrov said."We will strive to use our capabilities in relations, including with the Islamic Republic of Iran, to ensure that this problem does not escalate further and that it is closed," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Brunei Darusalam Erywan Yusof.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.

israel

brunei

iran

east

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, iran producing nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons, evidence of iran developing