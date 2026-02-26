International
Iran Has No Plans Regarding Nuclear Weapons - President
Iran's leadership has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday, commenting on the US's remark on the absence of the relevant promise.
In his State of the Union address to Congress, US President Donald Trump said that he prefers diplomacy with Iran but has never heard "secret words" from Iran that it will never have nuclear weapons. Iran has conveyed to the United States through Oman its proposals regarding a possible nuclear deal, the IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi conveyed these proposals to the American side as an intermediary.
Iran Has No Plans Regarding Nuclear Weapons - President

08:21 GMT 26.02.2026
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's leadership has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday, commenting on the US's remark on the absence of the relevant promise.
In his State of the Union address to Congress, US President Donald Trump said that he prefers diplomacy with Iran but has never heard "secret words" from Iran that it will never have nuclear weapons.
"Opponents say that Iran should not seek to obtain nuclear weapons, but we have repeatedly said that we do not want this," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Iran has conveyed to the United States through Oman its proposals regarding a possible nuclear deal, the IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi conveyed these proposals to the American side as an intermediary.
World
