West's Silence on Schoolgirls Killed in Iran Reveals Its True Face - Russia's MFA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lack of condolences or expressions of regret from Western governments over the deadly strike on a girl school in Iran shows the Western world's true face, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Deliberately and knowingly, 160 or more children — young girls whose funerals took place today — were killed. And no one — not a single state department, not a single foreign office, not the Elysee Palace… none of the UK, US, French or German government bodies — none of them has expressed a word of regret or asked for forgiveness on their knees," Zakharova told reporters. The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Iran was hit on the first day of the US-Israeli military attack on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls were killed. Zakharova argued that much of the efforts made by Western countries in the past few decades were aimed at interfering in the domestic affairs of other states, toppling governments, stealing resources and enriching themselves at others' expense. "Unfortunately, this tragic situation — unprecedentedly tragic — has once again highlighted that," she added. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. The attack on Iran was launched while Oman-brokered nuclear talks were still in progress between Washington and Tehran in Geneva.
"Deliberately and knowingly, 160 or more children — young girls whose funerals took place today — were killed. And no one — not a single state department, not a single foreign office, not the Elysee Palace… none of the UK, US, French or German government bodies — none of them has expressed a word of regret or asked for forgiveness on their knees," Zakharova told reporters.
The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Iran was hit on the first day of the US-Israeli military attack on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls
were killed.
Zakharova argued that much of the efforts made by Western countries in the past few decades were aimed at interfering in the domestic affairs of other states, toppling governments, stealing resources and enriching themselves at others’ expense.
"Unfortunately, this tragic situation — unprecedentedly tragic — has once again highlighted that," she added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. The attack on Iran was launched while Oman-brokered nuclear talks were still in progress between Washington and Tehran in Geneva.