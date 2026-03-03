https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/wests-silence-on-schoolgirls-killed-in-iran-reveals-its-true-face---russias-mfa-1123754340.html

West's Silence on Schoolgirls Killed in Iran Reveals Its True Face - Russia's MFA

West's Silence on Schoolgirls Killed in Iran Reveals Its True Face - Russia's MFA

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lack of condolences or expressions of regret from Western governments over the deadly strike on a girl school in Iran shows the Western world's true face, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-03-03T18:56+0000

2026-03-03T18:56+0000

2026-03-03T18:56+0000

world

maria zakharova

abbas araghchi

israel

tehran

russia

russian foreign ministry

us

europe

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_5:0:1276:715_1920x0_80_0_0_b52708f2f5c5a02697dfdece6fb5e12e.jpg

"Deliberately and knowingly, 160 or more children — young girls whose funerals took place today — were killed. And no one — not a single state department, not a single foreign office, not the Elysee Palace… none of the UK, US, French or German government bodies — none of them has expressed a word of regret or asked for forgiveness on their knees," Zakharova told reporters. The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Iran was hit on the first day of the US-Israeli military attack on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls were killed. Zakharova argued that much of the efforts made by Western countries in the past few decades were aimed at interfering in the domestic affairs of other states, toppling governments, stealing resources and enriching themselves at others’ expense. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. The attack on Iran was launched while Oman-brokered nuclear talks were still in progress between Washington and Tehran in Geneva.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/us-cant-bully-and-bomb-iran-into-submission-if-its-leaders-dont-let-it---experts-1123741504.html

israel

tehran

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-israeli aggression against iran, killed schoolgirls in iran, us and israeli strikes kill iranian children, iran war, gulf conflict, us invasion of iran, russian foreign ministry, europe