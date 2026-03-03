International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/netanyahu-says-there-will-be-no-endless-war-with-iran-1123744334.html
Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran
Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that there will be no endless war with Iran, but rather swift and decisive action.
2026-03-03T03:55+0000
2026-03-03T04:51+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
saudi arabia
iran
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
"You're not going to have an endless war ... this is going to be a quick and decisive action," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.The Israeli prime minister added that the operation against Iran would allegedly usher "in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he believes peaceful relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be established after the operation against Iran is completed.He called the military operation against Iran a path to peace.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/rubio-claims-there-was-imminent-threat-from-iran-1123743855.html
israel
saudi arabia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
netanyahu on iran, iran-israeli war, iran-israel war, netanyhahu fox news, israeli war on iran,
netanyahu on iran, iran-israeli war, iran-israel war, netanyhahu fox news, israeli war on iran,

Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran

03:55 GMT 03.03.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 03.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
Subscribe
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that there will be no endless war with Iran, but rather swift and decisive action.
"You're not going to have an endless war ... this is going to be a quick and decisive action," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.
The Israeli prime minister added that the operation against Iran would allegedly usher "in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
Rubio Claims There Was Imminent Threat From Iran
03:14 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he believes peaceful relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be established after the operation against Iran is completed.
"I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be really possible, and probably very close, once this thing happens," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
He called the military operation against Iran a path to peace.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала