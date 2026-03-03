https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/netanyahu-says-there-will-be-no-endless-war-with-iran-1123744334.html
Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that there will be no endless war with Iran, but rather swift and decisive action.
"You're not going to have an endless war ... this is going to be a quick and decisive action," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.The Israeli prime minister added that the operation against Iran would allegedly usher "in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he believes peaceful relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be established after the operation against Iran is completed.He called the military operation against Iran a path to peace.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
News
"You're not going to have an endless war ... this is going to be a quick and decisive action," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.
The Israeli prime minister added that the operation against Iran would allegedly usher "in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he believes peaceful relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be established after the operation against Iran is completed.
"I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be really possible, and probably very close, once this thing happens," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
He called the military operation against Iran a path to peace.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.