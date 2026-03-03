https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/netanyahu-says-there-will-be-no-endless-war-with-iran-1123744334.html

Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran

Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Endless War With Iran

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that there will be no endless war with Iran, but rather swift and decisive action.

2026-03-03T03:55+0000

2026-03-03T03:55+0000

2026-03-03T04:51+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

saudi arabia

iran

us-iran relations

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

"You're not going to have an endless war ... this is going to be a quick and decisive action," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.The Israeli prime minister added that the operation against Iran would allegedly usher "in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he believes peaceful relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be established after the operation against Iran is completed.He called the military operation against Iran a path to peace.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/rubio-claims-there-was-imminent-threat-from-iran-1123743855.html

israel

saudi arabia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netanyahu on iran, iran-israeli war, iran-israel war, netanyhahu fox news, israeli war on iran,