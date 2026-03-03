https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/rubio-claims-there-was-imminent-threat-from-iran-1123743855.html

Rubio Claims There Was Imminent Threat From Iran

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that there was an imminent threat from Iran.

"There absolutely was an imminent threat, and the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us, and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded," Rubio told reporters. US embassies are under attack as a result of Iran's retaliatory actions against US and Israeli strikes, the secretary added.He said that the US focuses on destroying Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and responding to the alleged threat by Iran's navy to global shipping."Our mission and our focus is the destruction of the ballistic missile capabilities and their ability to manufacture them as well as the threat posed by their navy to global shipping," Rubio told reporters.The United States would like to see regime change in Iran, but that was not a goal of the attack, Rubio added.However, he reassured that Washington pursued other goals by attacking Iran."The objective of this mission is to make sure they don't have these weapons that can threaten us and our allies in the region. That's why we're doing what we're doing now," Rubio added.He pointed out that the goal is to deny Iran the ability to use ballistic missiles to threaten its neighbors, American bases and presence in the region.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei died as a result of the attacks that day, along with multiple senior Iranian government and military officials, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his assassination a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.

