https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/rubio-claims-there-was-imminent-threat-from-iran-1123743855.html
Rubio Claims There Was Imminent Threat From Iran
Rubio Claims There Was Imminent Threat From Iran
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that there was an imminent threat from Iran.
2026-03-03T03:14+0000
2026-03-03T03:14+0000
2026-03-03T04:38+0000
world
us
marco rubio
iran
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
"There absolutely was an imminent threat, and the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us, and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded," Rubio told reporters. US embassies are under attack as a result of Iran's retaliatory actions against US and Israeli strikes, the secretary added.He said that the US focuses on destroying Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and responding to the alleged threat by Iran's navy to global shipping."Our mission and our focus is the destruction of the ballistic missile capabilities and their ability to manufacture them as well as the threat posed by their navy to global shipping," Rubio told reporters.The United States would like to see regime change in Iran, but that was not a goal of the attack, Rubio added.However, he reassured that Washington pursued other goals by attacking Iran."The objective of this mission is to make sure they don't have these weapons that can threaten us and our allies in the region. That's why we're doing what we're doing now," Rubio added.He pointed out that the goal is to deny Iran the ability to use ballistic missiles to threaten its neighbors, American bases and presence in the region.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei died as a result of the attacks that day, along with multiple senior Iranian government and military officials, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his assassination a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/us-cant-bully-and-bomb-iran-into-submission-if-its-leaders-dont-let-it---experts-1123741504.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rubio about iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, why us attacked iran, us war on iran, iranian threat
rubio about iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, why us attacked iran, us war on iran, iranian threat
Rubio Claims There Was Imminent Threat From Iran
03:14 GMT 03.03.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 03.03.2026)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that there was an imminent threat from Iran.
"There absolutely was an imminent threat, and the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us, and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded," Rubio told reporters.
US embassies are under attack as a result of Iran's retaliatory actions against US and Israeli strikes, the secretary added.
He said that the US focuses on destroying Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and responding to the alleged threat by Iran's navy to global shipping.
"Our mission and our focus is the destruction of the ballistic missile capabilities and their ability to manufacture them as well as the threat posed by their navy to global shipping," Rubio told reporters.
The United States would like to see regime change in Iran, but that was not a goal of the attack, Rubio added.
"We would love to see this regime be replaced. As the President [Donald Trump] has said, he would love for the people of Iran to use this as an opportunity to rise up and remove these leaders," Rubio told reporters.
However, he reassured that Washington pursued other goals by attacking Iran.
"The objective of this mission is to make sure they don't have these weapons that can threaten us and our allies in the region. That's why we're doing what we're doing now," Rubio added.
He pointed out that the goal is to deny Iran the ability to use ballistic missiles to threaten its neighbors, American bases and presence in the region.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei died as a result of the attacks that day, along with multiple senior Iranian government and military officials, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his assassination a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.