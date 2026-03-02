International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/us-cant-bully-and-bomb-iran-into-submission-if-its-leaders-dont-let-it---experts-1123741504.html
US Can’t Bully and Bomb Iran Into Submission If Its Leaders Don’t Let It - Experts
US Can’t Bully and Bomb Iran Into Submission If Its Leaders Don’t Let It - Experts
Sputnik International
“It must be understood that Iran is not Venezuela, Iran is not Israel,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on the risks Tehran faces negotiating with Washington, given that the US and Israel have attacked twice in the middle of negotiations in less than a year.
2026-03-02T18:43+0000
2026-03-02T18:43+0000
analysis
alexander asafov
alexander mikhailov
donald trump
israel
venezuela
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f446d574521347ecb7253daa0ee7b505.jpg
“A blockade of Iran, or the takeover of political control over that country, would allow the Americans, first, to restrict China from very significant energy resources – up to 20% of its hydrocarbons come from Iran. Second, it would allow them to essentially take control of that region through energy,” Mikhailov warned, arguing that Washington is basically seeking a Venezuela 2.0 scenario in Iran.International Law: Meet Law of the JungleThere's another problem, says veteran Russian political scientist Alexander Asafov.Asafov pointed out that “even the explanation for why strikes were carried out” keeps changing – from Trump’s disappointment with the progress of talks, to renewed claims that Iran is on the brink of a nuclear weapon, to hints that the negotiations were always a ruse to buy time for a US-Israeli military buildup.The observer attributes the changes to the character of the current US president, which “replaces everything: ethics, diplomacy, politics, negotiations, bargaining, deals” with “unilateral, arbitrary decision-making.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-3-1123732917.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trumps-gift-to-iran-iranian-media-shows-165-graves-for-minab-school-bombing-victims-1123741355.html
israel
venezuela
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741700_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8535650493e0ebae44d8c3a33b17ceb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, us attack on iran, iran nuclear program, us-iran talks
us, iran, us attack on iran, iran nuclear program, us-iran talks

US Can’t Bully and Bomb Iran Into Submission If Its Leaders Don’t Let It - Experts

18:43 GMT 02.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople walk past buildings damaged during a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.
People walk past buildings damaged during a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
“It must be understood that Iran is not Venezuela, Iran is not Israel,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on the risks Tehran faces negotiating with Washington, given that the US and Israel have attacked twice in the middle of negotiations in less than a year.

“Iran is a huge country - 80 times larger than Israel, with a powerful defense industry. And if Iran’s political elites don’t accept the ‘conciliatory positions’ that the Trump administration has now begun to promote, this campaign could return to the US as a very serious disappointment in its own capabilities,” Mikhailov stressed.

“A blockade of Iran, or the takeover of political control over that country, would allow the Americans, first, to restrict China from very significant energy resources – up to 20% of its hydrocarbons come from Iran. Second, it would allow them to essentially take control of that region through energy,” Mikhailov warned, arguing that Washington is basically seeking a Venezuela 2.0 scenario in Iran.
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
World
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3
08:42 GMT

International Law: Meet Law of the Jungle

There's another problem, says veteran Russian political scientist Alexander Asafov.
“When the actual negotiators who were just saying that a deal was close” reverse course and say talks were “uninteresting and that’s why a blow was dealt, this brings us back to the understanding that…even those conditional, conceptual agreements of the collective West on the contours of certain political or diplomatic actions are a thing of the past. As is international law."
Asafov pointed out that “even the explanation for why strikes were carried out” keeps changing – from Trump’s disappointment with the progress of talks, to renewed claims that Iran is on the brink of a nuclear weapon, to hints that the negotiations were always a ruse to buy time for a US-Israeli military buildup.
The observer attributes the changes to the character of the current US president, which “replaces everything: ethics, diplomacy, politics, negotiations, bargaining, deals” with “unilateral, arbitrary decision-making.”
It begs the question: “how can decisions be made, or more precisely, what guarantees can be given” in future negotiations? Because “if the guarantee doesn’t work even during the course of talks,” if the potential for deception is baked in, “then, of course, there is less faith” in the entire process, Asafov summed up.
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
World
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
17:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала