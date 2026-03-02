US Can’t Bully and Bomb Iran Into Submission If Its Leaders Don’t Let It - Experts
People walk past buildings damaged during a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.
“It must be understood that Iran is not Venezuela, Iran is not Israel,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on the risks Tehran faces negotiating with Washington, given that the US and Israel have attacked twice in the middle of negotiations in less than a year.
“Iran is a huge country - 80 times larger than Israel, with a powerful defense industry. And if Iran’s political elites don’t accept the ‘conciliatory positions’ that the Trump administration has now begun to promote, this campaign could return to the US as a very serious disappointment in its own capabilities,” Mikhailov stressed.
“A blockade of Iran, or the takeover of political control over that country, would allow the Americans, first, to restrict China from very significant energy resources – up to 20% of its hydrocarbons come from Iran. Second, it would allow them to essentially take control of that region through energy,” Mikhailov warned, arguing that Washington is basically seeking a Venezuela 2.0 scenario in Iran.
International Law: Meet Law of the Jungle
There's another problem, says veteran Russian political scientist Alexander Asafov.
“When the actual negotiators who were just saying that a deal was close” reverse course and say talks were “uninteresting and that’s why a blow was dealt, this brings us back to the understanding that…even those conditional, conceptual agreements of the collective West on the contours of certain political or diplomatic actions are a thing of the past. As is international law."
Asafov pointed out that “even the explanation for why strikes were carried out” keeps changing – from Trump’s disappointment with the progress of talks, to renewed claims that Iran is on the brink of a nuclear weapon, to hints that the negotiations were always a ruse to buy time for a US-Israeli military buildup.
The observer attributes the changes to the character of the current US president, which “replaces everything: ethics, diplomacy, politics, negotiations, bargaining, deals” with “unilateral, arbitrary decision-making.”
It begs the question: “how can decisions be made, or more precisely, what guarantees can be given” in future negotiations? Because “if the guarantee doesn’t work even during the course of talks,” if the potential for deception is baked in, “then, of course, there is less faith” in the entire process, Asafov summed up.