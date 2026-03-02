https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/us-cant-bully-and-bomb-iran-into-submission-if-its-leaders-dont-let-it---experts-1123741504.html

US Can’t Bully and Bomb Iran Into Submission If Its Leaders Don’t Let It - Experts

“It must be understood that Iran is not Venezuela, Iran is not Israel,” Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on the risks Tehran faces negotiating with Washington, given that the US and Israel have attacked twice in the middle of negotiations in less than a year.

“A blockade of Iran, or the takeover of political control over that country, would allow the Americans, first, to restrict China from very significant energy resources – up to 20% of its hydrocarbons come from Iran. Second, it would allow them to essentially take control of that region through energy,” Mikhailov warned, arguing that Washington is basically seeking a Venezuela 2.0 scenario in Iran.International Law: Meet Law of the JungleThere's another problem, says veteran Russian political scientist Alexander Asafov.Asafov pointed out that “even the explanation for why strikes were carried out” keeps changing – from Trump’s disappointment with the progress of talks, to renewed claims that Iran is on the brink of a nuclear weapon, to hints that the negotiations were always a ruse to buy time for a US-Israeli military buildup.The observer attributes the changes to the character of the current US president, which “replaces everything: ethics, diplomacy, politics, negotiations, bargaining, deals” with “unilateral, arbitrary decision-making.”

