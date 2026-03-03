https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/russian-forces-liberate-bobylevka-settlement-of-in-sumy-region---mod-1123746355.html
Russian Forces Liberate Bobylevka Settlement of in Sumy Region - MoD
The Russian army took control of the Bobylevka settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever (North) group, control has been established over the settlement of Bobylevka, Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also took control of the Veselyanka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 205 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever and up to 350 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added.Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian military personnel and destroyed three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, five artillery pieces and four ammunition depots over the past day, the statement read.In the southern direction, over 120 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Battlegroup Yug, while a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, two ammunition depots and five equipment depots were destroyed, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, destroying an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot, the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces defeated the airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, from which long-range UAVs were launched in the combat zone.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army took control of the Bobylevka settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever (North) group, control has been established over the settlement of Bobylevka, Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military also took control
of the Veselyanka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 360 soldiers, two armored personnel carriers, three armored fighting vehicles, 14 vehicles and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost over 205 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever and up to 350 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian military personnel and destroyed three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, five artillery pieces and four ammunition depots over the past day, the statement read.
In the southern direction, over 120 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Battlegroup Yug, while a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, two ammunition depots and five equipment depots were destroyed, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, destroying an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot, the ministry added.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces defeated the airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, from which long-range UAVs were launched in the combat zone.