US Allegedly Offered Fuel Swap For Iranian Halt On Uranium Enrichment – Witkoff

During the nuclear talks, the US discussed with Iran “ten years of no enrichment whatsoever and we would pay for the fuel and it was flatly rejected,” US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News.

2026-03-03T06:43+0000

During the nuclear talks, the US discussed with Iran “ten years of no enrichment whatsoever and we would pay for the fuel and it was flatly rejected,” US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News. He argued that Iran currently has: Iran “manufactures its own centrifuges to enrich this material,” Witkoff added, arguing “there's almost no stopping' Iran from enriching uranium.”Iran will not remove nuclear materials, and it will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with the country's needs, head of the Iranian Information Council Elyas Hazrati said on Thursday.Reducing Iran's uranium enrichment level remains "on the table," he said, adding that Tehran continues to demand the lifting of sanctions.

