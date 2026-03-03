https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/us-allegedly-offered-fuel-swap-for-iranian-halt-on-uranium-enrichment--witkoff-1123745083.html
During the nuclear talks, the US discussed with Iran "ten years of no enrichment whatsoever and we would pay for the fuel and it was flatly rejected," US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News.
Iran will not remove nuclear materials, and it will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with the country's needs, head of the Iranian Information Council Elyas Hazrati said on Thursday.Reducing Iran's uranium enrichment level remains "on the table," he said, adding that Tehran continues to demand the lifting of sanctions.
06:43 GMT 03.03.2026 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 03.03.2026)
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
During the nuclear talks, the US discussed with Iran “ten years of no enrichment whatsoever and we would pay for the fuel and it was flatly rejected,” US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News.
He argued that Iran currently has:
10,000 kilograms of fissionable material
This includes 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium
Another thousand kilograms of 20% enriched uranium
Iran “manufactures its own centrifuges to enrich this material,” Witkoff added, arguing “there's almost no stopping' Iran from enriching uranium.”
Iran will not remove nuclear materials, and it will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with the country's needs, head of the Iranian Information Council Elyas Hazrati said on Thursday.
"The negotiations are taking place in a serious atmosphere and are entering the technical discussion stage. Uranium enrichment will continue in accordance with the countries' needs; nothing will be removed from Iran," Hazrati said on X.
Reducing Iran's uranium enrichment level remains "on the table," he said, adding that Tehran continues to demand the lifting of sanctions.