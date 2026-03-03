https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/us-embassy-in-riyadh-attacked-by-2-drones---saudi-defense-ministry-1123744206.html

US Embassy in Riyadh Attacked by 2 Drones - Saudi Defense Ministry

The US Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry said.

"The US Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to preliminary assessments. A small fire broke out as a result of the attack, and the embassy building sustained minor damage," the ministry said on X.There were no people inside the embassy at the time of the drone attack, and there were no casualties as a result of the incident, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, citing an official.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.

