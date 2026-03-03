International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/what-to-know-about-the-us-airbase-in-bahrain-just-struck-by-iran-1123748067.html
What to Know About the US Airbase in Bahrain Just Struck by Iran
What to Know About the US Airbase in Bahrain Just Struck by Iran
Sputnik International
An IRGC drone and missile barrage hit Bahrain’s Isa Air Base early Tuesday, with three missiles and 20 drones used to obliterate the base’s main command and headquarters building and fuel tanks, per IRNA.
2026-03-03T11:47+0000
2026-03-03T11:47+0000
military
bahrain
qatar
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123748327_0:75:1281:795_1920x0_80_0_0_0dad20f28328f0188e809a156c35341c.jpg
Not to be confused with Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the US Navy’s regional HQ, which has also been hit and is located in the island nation’s north, Isa is situated in the south, and serves as a key US support facility for power projection throughout the region.Air Base LocationTogether with al Udeid in Qatar (US CENTCOM HQ), Al Dhafra in the UAE, Ali Al Salam and Ahmed Al Jaber in Kuwait, Isa is a critical backup node for the US military.Thanks to its 3,800M long main runway and 3,678M long secondary runway, the base can accommodate aircraft of all sizes and designations, including:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-4-1123744495.html
bahrain
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123748327_60:0:1220:870_1920x0_80_0_0_f22aee78b0d64c2bdd362a658ff93fc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is isa air base, where is isa air base, how important is bahrain air base struck by iran
what is isa air base, where is isa air base, how important is bahrain air base struck by iran

What to Know About the US Airbase in Bahrain Just Struck by Iran

11:47 GMT 03.03.2026
© Wikipedia / Tsgt. Paul J. PageAircraft at Sheik Isa Air Base. File photo.
Aircraft at Sheik Isa Air Base. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
© Wikipedia / Tsgt. Paul J. Page
Subscribe
An IRGC drone and missile barrage hit Bahrain’s Isa Air Base early Tuesday, with three missiles and 20 drones used to obliterate the base’s main command and headquarters building and fuel tanks, per IRNA.
Not to be confused with Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the US Navy’s regional HQ, which has also been hit and is located in the island nation’s north, Isa is situated in the south, and serves as a key US support facility for power projection throughout the region.

Air Base Location

~250km southwest of Iran’s coast directly across the Gulf
~585km from the Strait of Hormuz
~450km from Kuwait
Together with al Udeid in Qatar (US CENTCOM HQ), Al Dhafra in the UAE, Ali Al Salam and Ahmed Al Jaber in Kuwait, Isa is a critical backup node for the US military.
Thanks to its 3,800M long main runway and 3,678M long secondary runway, the base can accommodate aircraft of all sizes and designations, including:
1.
F-35 and F-22 fighters and EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, spy planes like US Navy P-8A maritime patrol craft and Triton drones, tankers, spec op assets, and heavy strategic transports.
2.
the Royal Bahraini Air Force (consisting almost entirely of US-made aircraft including F-16s, Bell Viper and Cobra helicopter gunships, Blackhawk utility/transports, and C-130J Super Hercules turboprops). Bahrain, notably, is a US ‘major non-NATO ally’.

Isa is effectively serves as an important backup to the Pentagon’s main air base hub in Qatar, and other sites in the region, should they come under threat. The IRGC’s strike on the base seems designed to demonstrate that no US military assets anywhere in the region are safe from retaliation to US aggression.

A CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 4
05:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала