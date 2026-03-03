https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/what-to-know-about-the-us-airbase-in-bahrain-just-struck-by-iran-1123748067.html
What to Know About the US Airbase in Bahrain Just Struck by Iran
An IRGC drone and missile barrage hit Bahrain’s Isa Air Base early Tuesday, with three missiles and 20 drones used to obliterate the base’s main command and headquarters building and fuel tanks, per IRNA.
Not to be confused with Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the US Navy's regional HQ, which has also been hit and is located in the island nation's north, Isa is situated in the south, and serves as a key US support facility for power projection throughout the region.Air Base LocationTogether with al Udeid in Qatar (US CENTCOM HQ), Al Dhafra in the UAE, Ali Al Salam and Ahmed Al Jaber in Kuwait, Isa is a critical backup node for the US military.Thanks to its 3,800M long main runway and 3,678M long secondary runway, the base can accommodate aircraft of all sizes and designations, including:
Not to be confused with Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the US Navy’s regional HQ, which has also been hit and is located in the island nation’s north, Isa is situated in the south, and serves as a key US support facility for power projection throughout the region.
~250km southwest of Iran’s coast directly across the Gulf
~585km from the Strait of Hormuz
Together with al Udeid in Qatar (US CENTCOM HQ), Al Dhafra in the UAE, Ali Al Salam and Ahmed Al Jaber in Kuwait, Isa is a critical backup node for the US military.
Thanks to its 3,800M long main runway and 3,678M long secondary runway, the base can accommodate aircraft of all sizes and designations, including:
1.
F-35 and F-22 fighters and EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, spy planes like US Navy P-8A maritime patrol craft and Triton drones, tankers, spec op assets, and heavy strategic transports.
2.
the Royal Bahraini Air Force (consisting almost entirely of US-made aircraft including F-16s, Bell Viper and Cobra helicopter gunships, Blackhawk utility/transports, and C-130J Super Hercules turboprops). Bahrain, notably, is a US ‘major non-NATO ally’.
Isa is effectively serves as an important backup to the Pentagon’s main air base hub in Qatar, and other sites in the region, should they come under threat. The IRGC’s strike on the base seems designed to demonstrate that no US military assets anywhere in the region are safe from retaliation to US aggression.