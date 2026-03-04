https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/china-calls-for-end-of-hostilities-in-mideast-resumption-of-talks-1123755346.html
China Calls for End of Hostilities in Mideast, Resumption of Talks
China is closely monitoring the situation around Iran and calls for the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations, Lou Qinjian, a spokesman for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, said on Wednesday.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
"China calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, preventing further escalation of the situation, and resuming dialogue and negotiations to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East," the spokesman said, adding that "China is closely monitoring the development of the situation around Iran."