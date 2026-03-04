https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/china-calls-for-end-of-hostilities-in-mideast-resumption-of-talks-1123755346.html

China Calls for End of Hostilities in Mideast, Resumption of Talks

China is closely monitoring the situation around Iran and calls for the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations, Lou Qinjian, a spokesman for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, said on Wednesday.

