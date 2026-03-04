International
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5

04:29 GMT 04.03.2026 (Updated: 06:31 GMT 04.03.2026)
Being updated
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
08:18 GMT 04.03.2026
At Least 8 People Killed in Lorestan Province in Western Iran, University Gym Hit- Reports
At least eight people were killed in the Lorestan province in western Iran, a strike was carried out on a university gymnasium, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.
As a result of a rocket attack on the Payame Noor University sports hall, three people were killed, the news agency reported, adding that three more people were killed when Israeli fighter jets attacked a rescue station between Khorramabad and Borujerd.
08:05 GMT 04.03.2026
IDF Says Launched Another Large-Scale Series of Strikes on Government Targets in Tehran
Israel has launched another large-scale series of strikes on government targets in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.
"The Israeli Air Force has begun a broad scale strikes targeting Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
07:39 GMT 04.03.2026
Two Russian Diplomats Evacuated From Iran Via Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Border Service
Two diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Tehran have been evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijani border, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
"A group of about 120 citizens of Russia living in Iran and working in various fields have been evacuated to the territory of Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint [located in the south of the republic]. Among them were two employees of the Russian Embassy in Iran," the border service said.
From February 28 until 06:00 GMT on March 4, a total of 246 Russian citizens were evacuated from Iran across the Azerbaijani border. In total, 1,161 people have been evacuated, the border service added.
07:09 GMT 04.03.2026
IDF Says it Targeted Iranian Air Force M17 Attack Aircraft
07:08 GMT 04.03.2026
Israeli Ambassador to EU Thinks Europe Already at War With Iran
Europe is already at war with Iran, as Iranian agents have allegedly killed people in the European Union before, Israeli Ambassador to the EU Avi Nir-Feldklein said.
"You don’t have to have missiles or drones shot into your territory to be in a war with Iran. There were attacks on European soil that were initiated by Iranian agents ... They were operating and killing people on European soil before," Nir-Feldklein said in an interview with Politico out on Tuesday.
Europe should unequivocally support Israeli and US military actions in Iran, the ambassador added.
"The Gulf countries are calculating right now their reaction to the Iranian attack. If Europe wants to play a role, it’s [up to] Europe to play what kind of role they want," the diplomat said.
07:08 GMT 04.03.2026
Any New Iranian Leader to Be 'Unconditional Target for Elimination' - Israeli Defense Head
Any new Iranian leader will be an "unconditional target for elimination," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
"Any leader appointed by the Iranian regime will become an unconditional target for elimination," Katz said, as quoted by Channel 12.
The defense minister also added that, together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he had instructed the military to prepare and take all necessary measures to carry out this mission.
06:55 GMT 04.03.2026
IDF Says Attacking Hezbollah's Military Infrastructure in Beirut
MOSCOW, March 4 - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it is attacking Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Beirut.
"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. Details to follow," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
06:34 GMT 04.03.2026
Farewell Ceremony for Khamenei to Begin on Wednesday Evening, Last 3 Days – Official
TEHRAN, March 4 - The farewell ceremony for the deceased Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khameni will begin on Wednesday evening and will last three days, Mohsen Mahmoudi, the head of Iran's Coordination Council, said.
"At 10 p.m. [local time, 18:30 GMT], people will be able to say goodbye to the sacred body of the deceased leader of the Ummah at the Imam Khomeini prayer square," Mahmoudi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency, adding that it will last three days.
06:34 GMT 04.03.2026
Iran Launches More Than 40 Missiles at US, Israeli Targets - IRGC
TEHRAN, March 4 - Iran has launched more than 40 missiles at US and Israeli targets, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
"A few hours ago, the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the launch of more than 40 missiles of the IRGC military space forces towards American-Zionist targets," the IRGC was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
06:33 GMT 04.03.2026
Israel Completes Wave of Strikes on Targets in Tehran, Including Command Centers - Army
MOSCOW, March 4 - The Israeli Air Force has completed a wave of strikes on targets in Tehran, attacking Iranian command centers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes targeting <...> command centers throughout Tehran," the IDF wrote on Telegram.

06:32 GMT 04.03.2026
Khamenei’s Son Leading Candidate to Be Next Iran's Supreme Leader - Reports
MOSCOW, March 4 - Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes last week, is the leading candidate to be the next supreme leader, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing Iranian officials.
Top religious figures responsible for choosing Iran's next supreme leader met on Tuesday for discussions, and the son of the slain former leader, Ali Khamenei, has emerged as the clear frontrunner, the report said on Tuesday.
The possibility of declaring Mojtaba Khamenei as his father's successor was being considered as early as Wednesday morning, but concerns arose that this could make him a target for the US and Israel, the report noted.
06:31 GMT 04.03.2026
US Allows Its Non-Emergency Gov’t Employees to Leave Saudi Arabia - Embassy
MOSCOW, March 4 - The US State Department has allowed non-emergency US government employees and government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to security concerns, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said.
"On March 3, 2026, the Department of State authorized non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks," the embassy said on Tuesday.
A similar statement was issued by the US Embassy in Oman.
Later on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Cyprus said that its "non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members" were also authorized to leave the country due to security concerns.
