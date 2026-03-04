LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5

At Least 8 People Killed in Lorestan Province in Western Iran, University Gym Hit- Reports

At least eight people were killed in the Lorestan province in western Iran, a strike was carried out on a university gymnasium, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

As a result of a rocket attack on the Payame Noor University sports hall, three people were killed, the news agency reported, adding that three more people were killed when Israeli fighter jets attacked a rescue station between Khorramabad and Borujerd.