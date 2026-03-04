International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/irans-disruption-of-mideast-communication-hubs-exposes-cracks-in-us-air-defenses--expert-1123760086.html
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
Sputnik International
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-04T12:06+0000
2026-03-04T12:06+0000
analysis
iran
us
threats
communication
radars
facilities
destruction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123759648_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_531fef23b8d504dc50eb047d9b8a9953.jpg
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.He explains that disrupting American communication facilities is part of Iran’s tactic of attrition against the US and Israeli militaries, which could include a series of steps, including the current use of drones and outdated ballistic missiles.“While the two’s missile systems may remain operational, they will simply be out of ammunition, which could inflict significant damage on both American military bases and Israel as a whole,” Knutov concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123759648_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f094aceb676156df3fc7432231ef67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us' mideast communication hubs, ir an's disruption of us' mideast communication hubs, several american military facilities in the middle east, iran’s tactic of attrition against the us and israeli militaries, iran's use of drones
us' mideast communication hubs, ir an's disruption of us' mideast communication hubs, several american military facilities in the middle east, iran’s tactic of attrition against the us and israeli militaries, iran's use of drones

Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert

12:06 GMT 04.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople visit a military exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 3, 2019.
People visit a military exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 3, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
The New York Times earlier published satellite images showing that Iranian missile and drone strikes had crippled communication infrastructure at several American military facilities in the Middle East.
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
“This showed the ineffectiveness of US air defense systems, including Patriot missiles and short- and medium-range air defenses, which were unable to protect the facilities,” Knutov underscores, suggesting that it may take America up to three months to restore the damaged infrastructure.
He explains that disrupting American communication facilities is part of Iran’s tactic of attrition against the US and Israeli militaries, which could include a series of steps, including the current use of drones and outdated ballistic missiles.
Iranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
Analysis
Why Iran's Resilience and Asymmetric Tactics Caught US Coalition by Surprise
Yesterday, 12:31 GMT
The steps could also comprise subsequent use of drones along with more modern missiles to deplete the bulk of US and Israeli interceptors and deployment of sophisticated Fattah missiles capable of easily penetrating the remaining American and Israeli air defense systems, according to the expert.
“While the two’s missile systems may remain operational, they will simply be out of ammunition, which could inflict significant damage on both American military bases and Israel as a whole,” Knutov concludes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала