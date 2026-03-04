https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/irans-disruption-of-mideast-communication-hubs-exposes-cracks-in-us-air-defenses--expert-1123760086.html
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
Sputnik International
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-04T12:06+0000
2026-03-04T12:06+0000
2026-03-04T12:06+0000
analysis
iran
us
threats
communication
radars
facilities
destruction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123759648_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_531fef23b8d504dc50eb047d9b8a9953.jpg
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.He explains that disrupting American communication facilities is part of Iran’s tactic of attrition against the US and Israeli militaries, which could include a series of steps, including the current use of drones and outdated ballistic missiles.“While the two’s missile systems may remain operational, they will simply be out of ammunition, which could inflict significant damage on both American military bases and Israel as a whole,” Knutov concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123759648_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f094aceb676156df3fc7432231ef67.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us' mideast communication hubs, ir an's disruption of us' mideast communication hubs, several american military facilities in the middle east, iran’s tactic of attrition against the us and israeli militaries, iran's use of drones
us' mideast communication hubs, ir an's disruption of us' mideast communication hubs, several american military facilities in the middle east, iran’s tactic of attrition against the us and israeli militaries, iran's use of drones
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
The New York Times earlier published satellite images showing that Iranian missile and drone strikes had crippled communication infrastructure at several American military facilities in the Middle East.
“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
“This showed the ineffectiveness of US air defense systems, including Patriot missiles and short- and medium-range air defenses, which were unable to protect the facilities,” Knutov underscores, suggesting that it may take America up to three months to restore the damaged infrastructure.
He explains that disrupting American communication facilities is part of Iran’s tactic of attrition against the US and Israeli militaries, which could include a series of steps, including the current use of drones and outdated ballistic missiles.
The steps could also comprise subsequent use of drones along with more modern missiles to deplete the bulk of US and Israeli interceptors and deployment of sophisticated Fattah missiles capable of easily penetrating the remaining American and Israeli air defense systems, according to the expert.
“While the two’s missile systems may remain operational, they will simply be out of ammunition, which could inflict significant damage on both American military bases and Israel as a whole,” Knutov concludes.