Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert

“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.

“Disabling US radar stations in the Middle East is a serious loss because these systems play a key role in protecting American bases from missile threats,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.He explains that disrupting American communication facilities is part of Iran’s tactic of attrition against the US and Israeli militaries, which could include a series of steps, including the current use of drones and outdated ballistic missiles.“While the two’s missile systems may remain operational, they will simply be out of ammunition, which could inflict significant damage on both American military bases and Israel as a whole,” Knutov concludes.

