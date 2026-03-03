https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html

Why Iran's Resilience and Asymmetric Tactics Caught US Coalition by Surprise

Why Iran's Resilience and Asymmetric Tactics Caught US Coalition by Surprise

Sputnik International

Iran has learned the 12-day war lessons well, Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces and air defense officer, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-03T12:31+0000

2026-03-03T12:31+0000

2026-03-03T12:31+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

opinion

israel

ukraine

mossad

swedish armed forces

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117978968_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba72ccfb2ce4ec5ae31f3faca09ed386.jpg

"The most important lesson from the 12-day war is that survivability is very important," Valtersson says. "You must have both a command structure and weapons capability that can survive intense enemy bombardment." The American media admits that Iran has also drawn lessons from the United States’ expansion in the Middle East and conflict in Ukraine: → Iran has rolled out a “mosaic defense”—decentralized, cell-based military units capable of launching covert drone and missile strikes from across its vast territory, designed as a counter to US–Israeli decapitation strategies → It has also leaned heavily on massed drone warfare—swarms and coordinated drone and missile strikes designed to overwhelm enemy air defenses, while steadily depleting the missile stockpiles of the US and its allies Iranian Retaliation Strikes Iran has managed to inflict damage on US bases in the Gulf due to several factors, according to the expert:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/how-americas-war-on-terror-shaped-irans-mosaic-defense-doctrine-1123739364.html

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iranian retaliation, us-israeli decapitation strikes, iranian mosaic defense, us bases in the gulf, iranian strikes against us bases, 12-day war, iranian drone swarms, us air defenses, mossad, israel