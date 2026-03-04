International
Lukashenko Calls Treacherous Attack by Israel With US Support on Iran Unacceptable
Lukashenko Calls Treacherous Attack by Israel With US Support on Iran Unacceptable

09:17 GMT 04.03.2026
The treacherous attack by Israel with the US's support on Iran is unacceptable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"The treacherous attack by Israel with the support of the United States on Iran is ... unacceptable to us. Moreover, as a result of this attack, innocent residents, and above all children, were killed," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei. Israel and the United States must realize that conflict in the Middle East can lead to unpredictable events, the president said.
attack by israel with us support, belarusian president alexander lukashenko, on iran, treacherous attack
09:17 GMT 04.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The treacherous attack by Israel with the US's support on Iran is unacceptable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"The treacherous attack by Israel with the support of the United States on Iran is ... unacceptable to us. Moreover, as a result of this attack, innocent residents, and above all children, were killed," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei.
Israel and the United States must realize that conflict in the Middle East can lead to unpredictable events, the president said.
