Lukashenko Calls Treacherous Attack by Israel With US Support on Iran Unacceptable
The treacherous attack by Israel with the US's support on Iran is unacceptable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
2026-03-04T09:17+0000
"The treacherous attack by Israel with the support of the United States on Iran is ... unacceptable to us. Moreover, as a result of this attack, innocent residents, and above all children, were killed," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei. Israel and the United States must realize that conflict in the Middle East can lead to unpredictable events, the president said.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The treacherous attack by Israel with the US's support on Iran is unacceptable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"The treacherous attack by Israel with the support of the United States on Iran is ... unacceptable to us. Moreover, as a result of this attack, innocent residents, and above all children, were killed," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei.
Israel and the United States
must realize that conflict in the Middle East can lead to unpredictable events, the president said.