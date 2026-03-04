https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/macron-says-charles-de-gaulle-aircraft-carrier-sent-to-mediterranean-1123754661.html

Macron Says Charles de Gaulle Aircraft Carrier Sent to Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had ordered the redeployment of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier group to the Mediterranean.

On Sunday, the UAE Defense Ministry said that Iran had launched a drone strike on French naval base Camp de la Paix in Abu Dhabi. On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the attack, but said the strike caused minor material damage. In addition, France is organizing the repatriation of its citizens from the Middle East, with the first two flights expected to arrive in Paris on Wednesday, Macron noted. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.

