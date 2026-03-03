https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/attrition-advantage-why-iran-holds-upper-hand-1123750952.html

Attrition Advantage: Why Iran Holds Upper Hand

The US cannot sustain a full-scale war of attrition in the Persian Gulf at the current pace of munition deliveries, veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik.

"The Americans are operating 'off the truck,' [and are heavily dependent] 'on resupply,'" veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik. "This involves massive logistics—lengthy and time-consuming processes. And it’s far from easy to sustain that across an ocean from the American continent." The existing stockpiles in warehouses and arsenals of air and naval US bases across the region, including Israel, contain a limited number of shells, bombs and drones, according to the pundit.

