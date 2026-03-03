https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/attrition-advantage-why-iran-holds-upper-hand-1123750952.html
Attrition Advantage: Why Iran Holds Upper Hand
Attrition Advantage: Why Iran Holds Upper Hand
Sputnik International
The US cannot sustain a full-scale war of attrition in the Persian Gulf at the current pace of munition deliveries, veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-03T14:44+0000
2026-03-03T14:44+0000
2026-03-03T14:44+0000
analysis
opinion
vladimir popov
americans
persian gulf
israel
military & intelligence
military
us
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321500_0:187:3200:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_16c8e1de1ad7d130b358b1fbfe36ad95.jpg
"The Americans are operating 'off the truck,' [and are heavily dependent] 'on resupply,'" veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik. "This involves massive logistics—lengthy and time-consuming processes. And it’s far from easy to sustain that across an ocean from the American continent." The existing stockpiles in warehouses and arsenals of air and naval US bases across the region, including Israel, contain a limited number of shells, bombs and drones, according to the pundit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html
persian gulf
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321500_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd94acc5f4a6a70fffc474992af8385d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
war of attrition, iran, us strikes, us military stockpiles, us logistics, why iran has upper hand in the war of attrition, iranian drones, iranian ballistic missiles, israeli air defenses, iranian strikes on us bases in the persian gulf
war of attrition, iran, us strikes, us military stockpiles, us logistics, why iran has upper hand in the war of attrition, iranian drones, iranian ballistic missiles, israeli air defenses, iranian strikes on us bases in the persian gulf
Attrition Advantage: Why Iran Holds Upper Hand
The US cannot sustain a full-scale war of attrition in the Persian Gulf at the current pace of munition deliveries, veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik.
"The Americans are operating 'off the truck,' [and are heavily dependent] 'on resupply,'" veteran Russian combat pilot Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov tells Sputnik. "This involves massive logistics—lengthy and time-consuming processes. And it’s far from easy to sustain that across an ocean from the American continent."
The existing stockpiles in warehouses and arsenals of air and naval US bases across the region, including Israel, contain a limited number of shells, bombs and drones
, according to the pundit.
"Without regular resupply from the US mainland—from the main weapons storage bases—their current stockpile would last roughly two weeks, no more than that"
Rotating troops could turn into a major headache for the Americans
Next comes the logistics of maintenance and rear-line support for supplying weapons to the region—extremely costly processes
"I think the advantage will clearly be on Iran’s side," Popov says. "The calculations might suggest the Americans are in a far worse position than Iran. It’s also worth noting that the Israelis sparked this conflict—and their arsenal is similarly limited and unlikely to last long."