Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The negotiations on strategic stability should include the participation of Europe's nuclear powers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Indeed, nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security. This is very important," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue of nuclear deterrence.His other statements:
"Indeed, nuclear deterrence
remains the cornerstone of global security. This is very important," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue of nuclear deterrence.
European countries have not asked Russia to resume or increase energy supplies in light of Iran escalation
Hungary and Slovakia, which buy Russian oil, are facing blackmail from Ukraine
Putin is meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Kremlin later on Wednesday
