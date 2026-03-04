https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/nuclear-deterrence-remains-cornerstone-of-global-security---kremlin-1123757748.html

Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin

The negotiations on strategic stability should include the participation of Europe's nuclear powers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security. This is very important," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue of nuclear deterrence.His other statements:

