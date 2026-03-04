International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/nuclear-deterrence-remains-cornerstone-of-global-security---kremlin-1123757748.html
Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin
Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The negotiations on strategic stability should include the participation of Europe's nuclear powers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-03-04T10:16+0000
2026-03-04T10:16+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
kremlin
nuclear deterrence
global security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
"Indeed, nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security. This is very important," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue of nuclear deterrence.His other statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/putin-oversees-strategic-nuclear-deterrent-drill-from-kremlin-situation-room-1120718077.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear deterrence, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, global security
nuclear deterrence, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, global security

Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin

10:16 GMT 04.03.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankMoscow, Kremlin view
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The negotiations on strategic stability should include the participation of Europe's nuclear powers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Indeed, nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security. This is very important," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue of nuclear deterrence.
His other statements:
European countries have not asked Russia to resume or increase energy supplies in light of Iran escalation
Hungary and Slovakia, which buy Russian oil, are facing blackmail from Ukraine
Putin is meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Kremlin later on Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2024
Russia
Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Deterrent Drill From Kremlin Situation Room
29 October 2024, 13:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала