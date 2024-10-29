https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/putin-oversees-strategic-nuclear-deterrent-drill-from-kremlin-situation-room-1120718077.html

Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Deterrent Drill From Kremlin Situation Room

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw an exercise of strategic nuclear deterrence forces from the situation center at the Kremlin.

"Today, we are conducting another exercise of the strategic deterrence forces," Putin said ahead the exercise. "We will practice the actions of officials in managing the use of nuclear weapons, including the practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles."Putin stressed that nuclear weapons would only be used as a last resort to ensure the country's security, noting that was a fundamental part of Russia's military doctrine.The "nuclear triad" remains a reliable guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and security, he said, enabling strategic deterrence objectives and maintaining nuclear parity and balance of power worldwide.Growing global tensions and emergence of new external threats underline the importance of modern strategic deterrence forces in a permanent state of readiness.Russia will continue to enhance all components of those forces, the president said, assuring that the country has the resources to do so.According to the state armament program, the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will gradually transition to new stationary and mobile missile systems with higher accuracy, reduced launch preparation time and enhanced capabilities to overcome missile defense systems.Putin noted that the Navy's fleet is being updated with latest nuclear submarines and that the air force's strategic long-range bombers are undergoing modernization.

