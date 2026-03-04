International
Over 50,000 Troops Participating in US Operation Against Iran - US Central Command
Over 50,000 Troops Participating in US Operation Against Iran - US Central Command
More than 50,000 troops and 200 fighter jets are participating in the US operation against Iran, with additional forces expected to arrive soon, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.
"More than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters, two aircraft carriers and bombers from the United States are participating in this operation, and more capabilities on the way. These forces bring a massive amount of firepower, representing the largest buildup by the US in the Middle East in a generation," Cooper said in a video message on Tuesday.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
Over 50,000 Troops Participating in US Operation Against Iran - US Central Command

More than 50,000 troops and 200 fighter jets are participating in the US operation against Iran, with additional forces expected to arrive soon, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.
"More than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters, two aircraft carriers and bombers from the United States are participating in this operation, and more capabilities on the way. These forces bring a massive amount of firepower, representing the largest buildup by the US in the Middle East in a generation," Cooper said in a video message on Tuesday.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
