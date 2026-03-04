https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/over-50000-troops-participating-in-us-operation-against-iran---us-central-command-1123754792.html

Over 50,000 Troops Participating in US Operation Against Iran - US Central Command

Over 50,000 Troops Participating in US Operation Against Iran - US Central Command

Sputnik International

More than 50,000 troops and 200 fighter jets are participating in the US operation against Iran, with additional forces expected to arrive soon, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.

2026-03-04T03:34+0000

2026-03-04T03:34+0000

2026-03-04T04:58+0000

military

us

us central command (centcom)

iran

israel

tehran

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123751538_52:0:1855:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b570e344da98f1e7577d7b017a0f59.png

"More than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters, two aircraft carriers and bombers from the United States are participating in this operation, and more capabilities on the way. These forces bring a massive amount of firepower, representing the largest buildup by the US in the Middle East in a generation," Cooper said in a video message on Tuesday.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war on iran, us troops in the middle east, us deploy forces against iran, us-iran war, iran-us war