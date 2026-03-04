https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/silence-of-world-media-on-deaths-of-schoolgirls-in-iran-defies-description---mfa-1123755636.html
Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA
Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA
Sputnik International
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-03-04T06:45+0000
2026-03-04T06:45+0000
2026-03-04T06:45+0000
world
maria zakharova
abbas araghchi
iran
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123755478_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f15389cf769a8aa80c746c9feac5fb92.jpg
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. None of those who carried out the deadly attack on a school in Iran and none of those who identified with the authors of the strike admitted the wrongness of what they had done, the spokeswoman noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-5-1123755034.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123755478_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_361321e5a3c13e1bce4ae136d7cb9ed4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in iran defies description, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova said on wednesday.
the silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in iran defies description, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova said on wednesday.
Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA
On February 28, a girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was hit. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls died.
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
None of those who carried out the deadly attack on a school in Iran and none of those who identified with the authors of the strike admitted the wrongness of what they had done, the spokeswoman noted.
"The grief is indescribable. They just do not describe it. The indescribability of this grief defies description in every sense of the word. This is monstrous," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.