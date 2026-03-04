International
Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA
Sputnik International
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. None of those who carried out the deadly attack on a school in Iran and none of those who identified with the authors of the strike admitted the wrongness of what they had done, the spokeswoman noted.
Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA

06:45 GMT 04.03.2026
© AP Photo / Amirhossein KhorgooeiA woman throws rose petals on the coffins during funeral of mostly children killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA via AP)
A woman throws rose petals on the coffins during funeral of mostly children killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
© AP Photo / Amirhossein Khorgooei
On February 28, a girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was hit. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls died.
The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
None of those who carried out the deadly attack on a school in Iran and none of those who identified with the authors of the strike admitted the wrongness of what they had done, the spokeswoman noted.

"The grief is indescribable. They just do not describe it. The indescribability of this grief defies description in every sense of the word. This is monstrous," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5
