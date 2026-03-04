https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/silence-of-world-media-on-deaths-of-schoolgirls-in-iran-defies-description---mfa-1123755636.html

Silence of World Media on Deaths of Schoolgirls in Iran Defies Description - MFA

Sputnik International

The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The silence of the world media about the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran defies description, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. None of those who carried out the deadly attack on a school in Iran and none of those who identified with the authors of the strike admitted the wrongness of what they had done, the spokeswoman noted.

