Ukraine is Preparing to Undermine 'Turkish Stream' and 'Blue Stream' - Putin
The Russian special services have intelligence data on preparations for blowing up the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
17:43 GMT 04.03.2026 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 04.03.2026)
The Russian special services have intelligence data on preparations for blowing up the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The threats to blow up the pipelines under the Black Sea are 'very dangerous game' on Ukraine's part, Putin emphasized.
Russia has informed Turkiye about Ukraine's preparations to undermine the Blue Stream and the Turkish Stream pipelines, he added.
Other statements by the Russian president:
*The attack on Russian LNG tanker in the Mediterranean Sea is a terrorist attack
*The situation in the Middle East affects the cost of energy resources worldwide
*The situation with rising gas prices in the EU is the result of a misguided policy of European authorities over many years
*The surge in gas prices on the European market is not directly related to supplies - no one has reduced them, and is caused by the overall situation on world markets
*The rise in oil prices is linked, among other things, to restrictions on Russian oil
* Europe's policy on energy resources has nothing to do with the interests of the peoples of these countries
*Russia is considering stopping gas supplies to European markets now, and not in a month, as the EU wants, and to move to more promising markets
*American energy companies will move to those markets where there is more demand, this is dictated solely by business interests