International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/ukraine-is-preparing-to-undermine-turkish-stream-and-blue-stream---putin-1123764856.html
Ukraine is Preparing to Undermine 'Turkish Stream' and 'Blue Stream' - Putin
Ukraine is Preparing to Undermine 'Turkish Stream' and 'Blue Stream' - Putin
Sputnik International
The Russian special services have intelligence data on preparations for blowing up the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-03-04T17:43+0000
2026-03-04T17:56+0000
world
ukraine
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b216aede16ab6b124cc2f8f429c55c.jpg
The threats to blow up the pipelines under the Black Sea are 'very dangerous game' on Ukraine's part, Putin emphasized. Russia has informed Turkiye about Ukraine's preparations to undermine the Blue Stream and the Turkish Stream pipelines, he added. Other statements by the Russian president: *The attack on Russian LNG tanker in the Mediterranean Sea is a terrorist attack*The situation in the Middle East affects the cost of energy resources worldwide *The situation with rising gas prices in the EU is the result of a misguided policy of European authorities over many years *The surge in gas prices on the European market is not directly related to supplies - no one has reduced them, and is caused by the overall situation on world markets *The rise in oil prices is linked, among other things, to restrictions on Russian oil * Europe's policy on energy resources has nothing to do with the interests of the peoples of these countries *Russia is considering stopping gas supplies to European markets now, and not in a month, as the EU wants, and to move to more promising markets *American energy companies will move to those markets where there is more demand, this is dictated solely by business interests
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/russia-will-honor-all-energy-supply-contracts-with-hungary--putin-1123764511.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_58:0:942:663_1920x0_80_0_0_5c25158f00c5997ff20bb9142f6d77c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, russia, gas, turk stream, blue stream ukraine, eu, gas supplies
putin, russia, gas, turk stream, blue stream ukraine, eu, gas supplies

Ukraine is Preparing to Undermine 'Turkish Stream' and 'Blue Stream' - Putin

17:43 GMT 04.03.2026 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 04.03.2026)
© Photo : turkstream.infoTurkish stream
Turkish stream - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
© Photo : turkstream.info
Subscribe
The Russian special services have intelligence data on preparations for blowing up the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The threats to blow up the pipelines under the Black Sea are 'very dangerous game' on Ukraine's part, Putin emphasized.
Russia has informed Turkiye about Ukraine's preparations to undermine the Blue Stream and the Turkish Stream pipelines, he added.
Other statements by the Russian president:
*The attack on Russian LNG tanker in the Mediterranean Sea is a terrorist attack
*The situation in the Middle East affects the cost of energy resources worldwide
*The situation with rising gas prices in the EU is the result of a misguided policy of European authorities over many years
*The surge in gas prices on the European market is not directly related to supplies - no one has reduced them, and is caused by the overall situation on world markets
*The rise in oil prices is linked, among other things, to restrictions on Russian oil
* Europe's policy on energy resources has nothing to do with the interests of the peoples of these countries
*Russia is considering stopping gas supplies to European markets now, and not in a month, as the EU wants, and to move to more promising markets
*American energy companies will move to those markets where there is more demand, this is dictated solely by business interests
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
World
Russia Will Honor All Energy Deals With Hungary – Putin
16:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала