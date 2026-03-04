International
Russia Will Honor All Energy Deals With Hungary – Putin
Russia Will Honor All Energy Deals With Hungary – Putin
Russia has always fulfilled and is ready to fulfill all its obligations to Hungary regarding energy supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"And everything that depends on us – we have always fulfilled our obligations and, of course, we intend and are ready to continue doing so. Not everything depends on us, but I repeat, we have always been reliable suppliers of energy resources," Putin said during a meeting with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto.Relations between Russia and Hungary are stable and developing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.Trade between the two countries fell by 13% last year, the Russian president added."We are aware of your efforts to maintain the momentum of our relations, despite the known difficulties," Putin also said.Additionally, Putin announced the decision to release two Hungarian citizens who had been forcibly conscripted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, offering a further sign of cooperation and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
16:46 GMT 04.03.2026
Russia has always fulfilled and is ready to fulfill all its obligations to Hungary regarding energy supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"And everything that depends on us – we have always fulfilled our obligations and, of course, we intend and are ready to continue doing so. Not everything depends on us, but I repeat, we have always been reliable suppliers of energy resources," Putin said during a meeting with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto.
Relations between Russia and Hungary are stable and developing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Overall, relations are stable and developing in a positive direction, I mean energy policy issues, including hydrocarbons, and our flagship project – the Paks nuclear power plant," Putin said during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Trade between the two countries fell by 13% last year, the Russian president added.
"We are aware of your efforts to maintain the momentum of our relations, despite the known difficulties," Putin also said.
Additionally, Putin announced the decision to release two Hungarian citizens who had been forcibly conscripted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, offering a further sign of cooperation and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, attend a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban
Yesterday, 10:36 GMT
