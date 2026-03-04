https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/us-launches-military-operation-in-ecuador---command-1123754906.html

US Launches Military Operation in Ecuador - Command

The United States has launched another military operation, jointly with the Ecuadorian armed forces, against organizations designated as terrorists in Ecuador, the US Southern Command said.

"On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism," the command said on Tuesday.

