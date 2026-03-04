International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/us-launches-military-operation-in-ecuador---command-1123754906.html
US Launches Military Operation in Ecuador - Command
US Launches Military Operation in Ecuador - Command
Sputnik International
The United States has launched another military operation, jointly with the Ecuadorian armed forces, against organizations designated as terrorists in Ecuador, the US Southern Command said.
2026-03-04T03:59+0000
2026-03-04T05:09+0000
americas
us
ecuador
us southern command (southcom)
drug trafficking
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107930/74/1079307452_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_78a30dfb80f6a03ac967e0b77f24727e.jpg
"On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism," the command said on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/trump-confirms-upcoming-start-of-ground-strikes-against-drug-cartels-in-latin-america-1123361223.html
americas
ecuador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107930/74/1079307452_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f234741b04e5dda6ef3e55af7726167.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us in ecuador, us drug war, us operation in ecuador, southcom operations, us land strikes in south america
us in ecuador, us drug war, us operation in ecuador, southcom operations, us land strikes in south america

US Launches Military Operation in Ecuador - Command

03:59 GMT 04.03.2026 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 04.03.2026)
© Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus CastanedaAn MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, takes off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) while conducting underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, takes off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) while conducting underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
© Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda
Subscribe
The United States has launched another military operation, jointly with the Ecuadorian armed forces, against organizations designated as terrorists in Ecuador, the US Southern Command said.
"On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism," the command said on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2025
Americas
Trump Confirms Upcoming Start of Ground Strikes Against Drug Cartels in Latin America
25 December 2025, 03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала