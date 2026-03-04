Veteran War Correspondent Reveals How to Tell When Analysts Talking About Iranian Losses Are Lying

International
“In every war, destroying a launcher is a very popular claim because it implies that the Israelis have reduced future attacks. This is a domestic and international message that ‘we have achieved the main objectives of the military campaign’,” says Elijah Magnier, prolific journalist and war reporter covering Middle East conflicts since the 80s.
“But the standard of evidence it's another matter,” the veteran observer told Sputnik.“The Americans and the Israelis can claim that they've hit a ‘suspected’ launch site and they've used this term a lot, which means there is no proof of a launcher present, or there are strikes on empty pads or decoy equipment,” Magnier stressed.
15:14 GMT 04.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople drive past a domestically-built missile "Khaibar-buster," and banners showing portraits of the now-late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, displayed in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war, in Tehran, Sept. 25, 2025.
“In every war, destroying a launcher is a very popular claim because it implies that the Israelis have reduced future attacks. This is a domestic and international message that ‘we have achieved the main objectives of the military campaign’,” says Elijah Magnier, a prolific journalist and war reporter covering Middle East conflicts since the 80s.
“But the standard of evidence it's another matter,” the veteran observer told Sputnik.
“What is credible is before and after imagery. So showing an identifiable launcher vehicle, and they have to be authentic, not a decoy. And then geolocated strike footage, with clear launcher signature, and [a] pattern of fire decline consistent with launcher attrition,” Magnier explained.
“The Americans and the Israelis can claim that they've hit a ‘suspected’ launch site and they've used this term a lot, which means there is no proof of a launcher present, or there are strikes on empty pads or decoy equipment,” Magnier stressed.

Pointing to the intensity of Iran’s counterstrikes in the first days of the conflict, and its adoption of the strategy learned during the June 2025 war that enemy defenses start running out of interceptors after a few days of intense fire, Magnier says the real measurable sign of whether enemy attacks are degrading Iran’s capabilities will be whether its missiles continue firing after ten days or more.

People visit a military exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 3, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
Analysis
Iran’s Disruption of Mideast Communication Hubs Exposes Cracks in US Air Defenses – Expert
12:06 GMT
