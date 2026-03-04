https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/veteran-war-correspondent-reveals-how-to-tell-when-analysts-talking-about-iranian-losses-are-lying-1123763148.html

Veteran War Correspondent Reveals How to Tell When Analysts Talking About Iranian Losses Are Lying

Veteran War Correspondent Reveals How to Tell When Analysts Talking About Iranian Losses Are Lying

Sputnik International

“In every war, destroying a launcher is a very popular claim because it implies that the Israelis have reduced future attacks. This is a domestic and international message that ‘we have achieved the main objectives of the military campaign’,” says Elijah Magnier, prolific journalist and war reporter covering Middle East conflicts since the 80s.

2026-03-04T15:14+0000

2026-03-04T15:14+0000

2026-03-04T15:15+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

elijah j. magnier

israel

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123761748_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_8483a72825cc2822661441f60791b608.jpg

“But the standard of evidence it's another matter,” the veteran observer told Sputnik.“The Americans and the Israelis can claim that they've hit a ‘suspected’ launch site and they've used this term a lot, which means there is no proof of a launcher present, or there are strikes on empty pads or decoy equipment,” Magnier stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/irans-disruption-of-mideast-communication-hubs-exposes-cracks-in-us-air-defenses--expert-1123760086.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who's telling the truth about losses in iran crisis, are us and israel telling the truth about iran's losses, how are military losses counted