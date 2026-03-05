https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/claims-about-irans-attempts-to-build-nuclear-weapons-false---foreign-ministry-1123767297.html
Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry
Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Allegations that Iran is trying to acquire nuclear weapons amount to a "big lie," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
2026-03-05T09:15+0000
2026-03-05T09:15+0000
2026-03-05T09:53+0000
world
kazem gharibabadi
iraq
strait of hormuz
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0d1593852f43224c62428f28d5d3c6.jpg
"Claims that Iran is allegedly pursuing nuclear weapons are a big lie – we reject them. A war is being waged against Iran, and the Americans are supporting it in Iran's interests," Gharibabadi told the A Haber broadcaster.Iran does not intend to allow "terrorists" from Iraq to enter its territory, Gharibabadi said.Iran will not allow its adversaries' commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said.There is no evidence of Iran's plans to strike the United States, as Iranian missiles are not built for such attacks, Gharibabadi also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-6-1123765923.html
iraq
strait of hormuz
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b843de793241c1312f4a5b5fb727f91.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, israel, iraq, nuclear weapon, foreign ministry, gharibabadi
iran, us, israel, iraq, nuclear weapon, foreign ministry, gharibabadi
Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry
09:15 GMT 05.03.2026 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 05.03.2026)
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Allegations that Iran is trying to acquire nuclear weapons amount to a "big lie," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
"Claims that Iran is allegedly pursuing nuclear weapons are a big lie – we reject them. A war is being waged against Iran, and the Americans are supporting it in Iran's interests," Gharibabadi told the A Haber broadcaster.
Iran does not intend to allow "terrorists" from Iraq to enter its territory, Gharibabadi said.
"We have warned the Iraqi federal authorities that this is their responsibility and we expect them to prevent terrorists from crossing the border. We are in close contact with the Iraqi authorities. In addition, our armed forces will not allow any terrorists to enter Iran," Gharibabadi told the Ahaber TV channel.
Iran will not allow its adversaries' commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said.
"We do not want to support our enemies. Therefore, we do not allow any merchant vessel or warship of our opponents to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. We are currently at war," Gharibabadi told the Ahaber TV channel.
There is no evidence of Iran's plans to strike the United States, as Iranian missiles are not built for such attacks, Gharibabadi also said.
"This is not the war we chose. The US claims that Iran has allegedly tried to attack them, but it is laughable. We discussed these statements in Iran and found no evidence of an alleged imminent attack. Our missiles are not designed to strike the US," Gharibabadi told the A Haber broadcaster.