Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry

Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Allegations that Iran is trying to acquire nuclear weapons amount to a "big lie," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.

"Claims that Iran is allegedly pursuing nuclear weapons are a big lie – we reject them. A war is being waged against Iran, and the Americans are supporting it in Iran's interests," Gharibabadi told the A Haber broadcaster.Iran does not intend to allow "terrorists" from Iraq to enter its territory, Gharibabadi said.Iran will not allow its adversaries' commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said.There is no evidence of Iran's plans to strike the United States, as Iranian missiles are not built for such attacks, Gharibabadi also said.

