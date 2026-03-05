https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/germany-vulnerable-to-air-attack-due-to-air-defense-systems-supplies-to-ukraine---reports-1123766449.html

Germany Vulnerable to Air Attack Due to Air Defense Systems Supplies to Ukraine - Reports

Germany has been left thinly protected against aerial attack due to the transfer of military systems to Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing German officials familiar with the matter.

Germany, Ukraine's largest European backer, ordered eight new Patriot systems in 2024 at $2.33 billion apiece, but has yet to receive even a provisional delivery date, the report said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO allies were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. The Kremlin stressed that funneling weapons to Ukraine did not contribute to the Ukraine peace process.

