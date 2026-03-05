https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/germany-vulnerable-to-air-attack-due-to-air-defense-systems-supplies-to-ukraine---reports-1123766449.html
Germany Vulnerable to Air Attack Due to Air Defense Systems Supplies to Ukraine - Reports
Germany Vulnerable to Air Attack Due to Air Defense Systems Supplies to Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
Germany has been left thinly protected against aerial attack due to the transfer of military systems to Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing German officials familiar with the matter.
2026-03-05T07:55+0000
2026-03-05T07:55+0000
2026-03-05T07:55+0000
world
germany
ukraine
russia
nato
wall street journal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
Germany, Ukraine's largest European backer, ordered eight new Patriot systems in 2024 at $2.33 billion apiece, but has yet to receive even a provisional delivery date, the report said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO allies were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. The Kremlin stressed that funneling weapons to Ukraine did not contribute to the Ukraine peace process.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/germanys-proposal-to-use-106b-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine-fails--report-1123637116.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany air defenses, german army, german support of ukraine
germany air defenses, german army, german support of ukraine
Germany Vulnerable to Air Attack Due to Air Defense Systems Supplies to Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has been left thinly protected against aerial attack due to the transfer of military systems to Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing German officials familiar with the matter.
Germany, Ukraine's largest European backer, ordered eight new Patriot systems in 2024 at $2.33 billion apiece, but has yet to receive even a provisional delivery date, the report said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO allies were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. The Kremlin stressed that funneling weapons to Ukraine did not contribute to the Ukraine peace process.