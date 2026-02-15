https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/germanys-proposal-to-use-106b-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine-fails--report-1123637116.html

Germany’s Proposal to Use $106B From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Fails – Report

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Germany’s proposal to use $106 billion from frozen Russian assets to purchase US weapons for Ukraine at a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, German media reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Germany’s proposal to use $106 billion from frozen Russian assets to purchase US weapons for Ukraine at a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, German media reports.The European Commission earlier sought EU members’ consent to use frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine aid as they discussed a sum of between $219 billion and $249 billion in the form of a loan.The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the EU's idea of Russia paying reparations to Ukraine is unrealistic, and that Brussels has long been engaged in the theft of Russian assets.

