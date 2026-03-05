https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/israeli-us-conflict-with-iran-poses-threat-to-global-stability-economy---lavrov-1123766673.html

Israeli-US Conflict With Iran Poses Threat to Global Stability, Economy - Lavrov

The US-Israeli operation against Iran poses a threat to global stability and economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"What is currently unfolding in the Middle East as a result of the aggression of Israel and the United States against Iran, I cannot fail to mention this crisis, which is now constantly on the front pages, on TV screens, and on social networks, and which is indeed fraught with colossal consequences, negative consequences for the whole world, for global stability and the global economy," Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable. Russia will make all efforts to contribute to the settlement of the situation in the Middle East, the minister added.There are disputes within the United States about the true goals of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.One of the goals of the operation against Iran was to create a division between Tehran and the countries of the region, the foreign minister added.NATO is currently being dragged into a war against Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.The negotiations between the US and Iran were close to success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."Mr. Rutte, who makes very eloquent statements on any occasion. He said, 'NATO is ready to apply the collective defense clause in the US operation against Iran.'... And the gist of his statement is, esteemed members of the international community, know that NATO's interests lie where we tell you they are," Lavrov said.On Wednesday, Rutte told Newsmax that NATO was prepared to trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense amid the US operation against Iran.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed a complete moratorium on attacks in the Middle East leading to civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure amid the current escalation in the region.Russia also calls on the Gulf states to join its efforts to stop the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the minister said, noting that Gulf states condemn Iran’s strikes, but ignore US and Israel attacks.Iran’s right to self-determination of its future must be respected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Sergey Lavrov said.

