Israeli-US Conflict With Iran Poses Threat to Global Stability, Economy - Lavrov
08:31 GMT 05.03.2026 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 05.03.2026)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-Israeli operation against Iran poses a threat to global stability and economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"What is currently unfolding in the Middle East as a result of the aggression of Israel and the United States against Iran, I cannot fail to mention this crisis, which is now constantly on the front pages, on TV screens, and on social networks, and which is indeed fraught with colossal consequences, negative consequences for the whole world, for global stability and the global economy," Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable.
Russia will make all efforts to contribute to the settlement of the situation in the Middle East, the minister added.
There are disputes within the United States about the true goals of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Many are currently debating the goals [of the military operation against Iran], including many politicians in the United States who cannot understand what the goal of this operation is," Lavrov said.
One of the goals of the operation against Iran was to create a division between Tehran and the countries of the region, the foreign minister added.
NATO is currently being dragged into a war against Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.
"It was like that in Ukraine, and now it is happening in the Middle East. It is telling that NATO, just as it has long been getting involved in Ukrainian affairs, is now being drawn into the war that the US and Israel have unleashed against Iran," Lavrov said.
The negotiations between the US and Iran were close to success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Negotiations between the United States and Iran had been underway for some time and, judging by the comments of those involved, were very close to success back in June of last year, when, in the midst of negotiations, literally on the eve of the next round, a 12-day war was unleashed, the so-called first act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The same thing happened now," Lavrov said.
"Mr. Rutte, who makes very eloquent statements on any occasion. He said, 'NATO is ready to apply the collective defense clause in the US operation against Iran.'... And the gist of his statement is, esteemed members of the international community, know that NATO's interests lie where we tell you they are," Lavrov said.
On Wednesday, Rutte told Newsmax that NATO was prepared to trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense amid the US operation against Iran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed a complete moratorium on attacks in the Middle East leading to civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure amid the current escalation in the region.
"Let's all stand together for the cessation of any hostilities, starting with a complete moratorium on attacks that lead to civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, as is happening in many Arab countries," Lavrov said.
Russia also calls on the Gulf states to join its efforts to stop the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the minister said, noting that Gulf states condemn Iran’s strikes, but ignore US and Israel attacks.
"Last year, the Americans submitted a resolution to the Security Council on Ukraine, which simply called for ending the conflict as soon as possible. That was the meaning of this resolution. Let's adopt the same resolution [on the conflict over Iran] n the Security Council. We will be all for it. In my opinion, it will be fair," Lavrov added.
Iran’s right to self-determination of its future must be respected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Our American colleagues, and Israel even more so, publicly declare this regime illegitimate. This their condemnation directly contradicts the opinion of all members of the United Nations. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a full member of the UN, and all its rights must be respected, including the right to organize its own affairs without anyone deciding for the Iranian people," Lavrov said.
Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Sergey Lavrov said.
"I really hope that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said.
Yesterday, 09:12 GMT