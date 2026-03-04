https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/us-threatens-to-launch-ground-operation-in-iran-1123756671.html
US Threatens to Launch Ground Operation in Iran
“I am more fearful than ever after this briefing that we may be putting boots on the ground” in Iran, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters, referencing a closed-door White House meeting.
He voiced consternation about White House officials being at odds over the goals of Operation Epic Fury, “whether it is destroying the nuclear capacity of Iran or simply the missiles or regime change or stopping terrorist activities.” Blumenthal urged the Trump administration to have briefings not just for members of Congress, but for the American public as well. The US–Israeli strikes on Iran earlier sparked a wave of nationwide protests in some 50 cities across America, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with thousands of demonstrators chanting “hands off Iran” and “No war” on the Islamic Republic.
He voiced consternation about White House officials being at odds over the goals of Operation Epic Fury, “whether it is destroying the nuclear capacity of Iran or simply the missiles or regime change or stopping terrorist activities.”
Blumenthal urged the Trump administration
to have briefings not just for members of Congress, but for the American public as well.
The US–Israeli strikes on Iran earlier sparked a wave of nationwide protests in some 50 cities across America, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with thousands of demonstrators chanting “hands off Iran” and “No war” on the Islamic Republic.