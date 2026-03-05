https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/macrons-initiative-on-nuclear-deterrence-in-eu-to-strengthen-nato--rutte-1123765312.html

Macron's Initiative on Nuclear Deterrence in EU to Strengthen NATO — Rutte

Macron's Initiative on Nuclear Deterrence in EU to Strengthen NATO — Rutte

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that France's initiative on nuclear deterrence in Europe will strengthen the alliance's capabilities.

2026-03-05T03:17+0000

2026-03-05T03:17+0000

2026-03-05T04:27+0000

world

emmanuel macron

france

mark rutte

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

nato

newsmax

netherlands

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122343380_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92d778811ca070f878d71c0aecd266bd.jpg

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France was entering a period of "advanced nuclear deterrence." He outlined plans to increase the stockpile of nuclear warheads and allow European countries to take part in joint deterrence exercises, saying that eight countries - the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark - had agreed to join the nuclear cooperation dialogue. "Well, I would think it was a positive announcement by the French, because it will add to the posture of NATO collectively. Everybody acknowledges in NATO that the US nuclear umbrella is the ultimate guarantor of the freedom of NATO territory and the deterrence and security of NATO territory. Nobody doubts that, but of course, the UK nuclear capability, the French nuclear capability, and now the French engaging in discussions with other countries like Sweden, and Denmark, and Netherlands, and others to see what collectively you could do to leverage even further the impact of the French nuclear deterrence. I think that will add to the overall nuclear deterrence of NATO," Rutte told Newsmax on Wednesday.Macron said on Monday that France needed to think about nuclear deterrence on the European scale. He outlined plans to increase the stockpile of nuclear warheads and allow European countries to take part in joint deterrence exercises, saying that eight countries had agreed to join nuclear cooperation dialogue.In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/frances-new-nuclear-doctrine-contradicts-non-proliferation-treaty---russian-ambassador-1123667310.html

france

united kingdom (uk)

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rutte, macron nuclear doctrine, france nuclear weapons, nato nuclear weapons, european nuclear weapons