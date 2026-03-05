https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/no-bilateral-targeted-russia-us-contacts-on-iran---mfa-1123766247.html
No Bilateral Targeted Russia-US Contacts on Iran - MFA
There are no targeted bilateral contacts between Russia and the United States regarding the Iran crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"Other than what is happening on international and multilateral platforms, and is being discussed and made public, there are no targeted, bilateral contacts specifically on this topic," Ryabkov said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The agreement between Russia and the United States on mutual notification of missile launches is working, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, commenting on whether Washington notified Moscow of its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.
On Wednesday, US Air Force Global Strike Command said that the US conducted a planned test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, adding that the launch was not related to current world events.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no targeted bilateral contacts between Russia and the United States regarding the Iran crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"Other than what is happening on international and multilateral platforms, and is being discussed and made public, there are no targeted, bilateral contacts specifically on this topic," Ryabkov said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The agreement between Russia and the United States on mutual notification of missile launches is working, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, commenting on whether Washington notified Moscow of its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.
On Wednesday, US Air Force Global Strike Command said that the US conducted a planned test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, adding that the launch was not related to current world events.
"The agreement on mutual notification of missile launches from 1988 is working. And we hope that it will continue to play a stabilizing role, adding predictability in this area," Ryabkov said.