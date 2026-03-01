https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/russia-demands-us-israel-immediately-stop-aggressive-actions-against-iran---nebenzia-1123724329.html
Russia Demands US, Israel Immediately Stop Aggressive Actions Against Iran - Nebenzia
Russia demands that the United States and Israel immediately stop their aggressive actions against Iran, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
"We demand that the United States and Israel immediately stop their aggressive actions," Nebenzia said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Iran. He said the aggression against Iran has already caused escalation in the region and could spread far beyond its borders. Nebenzia said the actions of US and Israel are an "unprovoked act of armed aggression" in violation of the UN Charter and international law. This act, he said, is fraught with a humanitarian and economic disaster. Nebenzia said the escalation around Iran threatens nuclear and radiological security. He said Russia expects International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to unequivocally condemn the attack on Iran. The Russian envoy said Moscow is ready to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis around Iran. "We insist on the immediate resumption of a political and diplomatic settlement and the search for a solution based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests. Russia remains ready to provide all necessary assistance to such work," he said. Russia is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Iran, Nebenzia said. The United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on targets in Iran on Saturday, including Tehran, with civilian casualties reported. Iran has carried out retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military installations in the Middle East.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia demands that the United States and Israel immediately stop their aggressive actions against Iran, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
"We demand that the United States and Israel immediately stop their aggressive actions," Nebenzia said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Iran.
He said the aggression against Iran has already caused escalation in the region and could spread far beyond its borders.
Nebenzia said the actions of US and Israel are an "unprovoked act of armed aggression" in violation of the UN Charter and international law. This act, he said, is fraught with a humanitarian and economic disaster.
"The actions of the United States and Israel risk turning into a humanitarian and economic disaster," he said.
Nebenzia said the escalation around Iran threatens nuclear and radiological security.
He said Russia expects International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to unequivocally condemn the attack on Iran.
The Russian envoy said Moscow is ready to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis around Iran.
"We insist on the immediate resumption of a political and diplomatic settlement and the search for a solution based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests. Russia remains ready to provide all necessary assistance to such work," he said.
Russia is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Iran, Nebenzia said.
"Our country is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.
The United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on targets in Iran
on Saturday, including Tehran, with civilian casualties reported. Iran has carried out retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military installations in the Middle East.